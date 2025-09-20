US official sparks backlash with controversial statements about major industry: 'Should not be a salesman'

The statements were in stark contrast to scientific evidence.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright is downplaying the risks of the changing climate and appears to be more focused on supporting the Trump administration's "commonsense energy policy" to boost oil and gas sales to Europe and other allies, Reuters reported.

"The secretary of energy should not be a salesman for one kind of energy, either to Americans or to the rest of the world," said David Doniger, a senior attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The United States is rolling back renewable energy projects such as wind farms and solar projects on public land as well as eliminating subsidies and tax credits for clean electricity production. The administration is also promoting the export of natural gas and other dirty fuels.

What's happening?

Wright said that these fossil fuels offer the benefit of being a stable energy source that offsets any risks and that the rise of natural gas has been the "biggest driver of decarbonisation" in the U.S.

In fact, natural gas, which is primarily composed of methane, releases pollution into the air that contributes to the warming of the planet and has been linked to health issues such as asthma and other respiratory conditions.

Why is Wright's stance important?

Wright's stance and statements are in stark contrast to scientific evidence.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

"We kind of struggle to find what is it from climate change that's causing greater risks to humans," Wright said. "A warmer, wetter world is more conducive to growing crops."

Scientists attribute the increase in intensity and frequency of extreme weather events to the planet's overheating, which is largely caused by using dirty energy, such as gas and oil, which releases pollution into the atmosphere. The gases intensify and make more common naturally occurring weather events including storms, floods, and droughts.

Three-quarters of farmers reported being worried about how climate change would impact their businesses, while 61% said they experienced "significant revenue loss" over the past several years due to adverse weather, according to Bayer's 2024 Farmer Voice survey.

Wright denies the upward trend in extreme weather events.

What's being done about the move away from clean energy sources?

The NRDC and environmentalists are trying to pave the way for cleaner energy that can meet the administration's economic objectives while minimizing harm to the planet.

By switching to cleaner energy sources such as wind and solar and spreading the word about climate problems, we can help minimize the impacts on communities and the planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



