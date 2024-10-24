Greek yogurt maker Chobani launches shelf-stable 'Super Milk' to help disaster victims across the US: 'You can't buy it in stores'

"Since launching Super Milk in July this year, Chobani has donated nearly 300,000 cartons across the country."

When disaster strikes, people nationwide may find themselves cut off from the systems they rely on, including grocery stores and even their own fridges. Something as simple as a glass of milk is suddenly out of reach for those struggling to recover from hurricanes, floods, fires, and other emergencies. But popular Greek yogurt company Chobani is doing its part for disaster victims by launching a new product: a shelf-stable milk that it's calling Super Milk.

What's happening?

Shelf-stable milk is a staple in other parts of the world such as Europe, but in America it's much less common. When refrigerators are running, that's not a problem. However, when the power's cut off, transporting and storing milk that needs to stay cold becomes impossible.

So, a type of milk that can be shipped and stored at room temperature is a game-changer for disaster relief — not to mention for people experiencing food insecurity. Milk (or dairy) is one of the three most requested items at food banks, per Feeding America.

Enter: Chobani's Super Milk, which is low-fat, high in nutrients and protein, and shelf-stable for nine months when unopened. Chobani created it specifically to be donated to the American Red Cross and to food banks and pantries — in fact, you can't buy it in stores. According to the company, it will produce 145,000 pounds of the milk every month.

Chobani director of impact and sustainability communications Carsen Rodgers told The Cool Down that "since launching Super Milk in July this year, Chobani has donated nearly 300,000 cartons across the country."

"With the help of the American Red Cross and other organizations on the ground in different communities, we've responded to several natural disasters across five states and have sent thousands of cartons to our local food bank and food pantry partners in our hometown communities of southern Idaho, Central New York, and NYC," Rodgers said.

Furthermore, after Hurricane Helene in September, Chobani worked with the American Red Cross and its retail partners to send out over 70,000 units of Super Milk. "Following Hurricane Milton in Florida," Rodgers continued, "our team shipped nearly 18,000 cartons of Super Milk and will be sending more in the coming weeks."

What is Chobani's overall sustainability plan?

Chobani's approach to sustainability focuses on water efficiency, waste management, and energy and emissions. In particular, the company reports that it has diverted around 90% of its waste from landfills at its New York plant, and it's on track to do the same for its Idaho plant by the end of 2024. It has also conducted energy audits to reduce pollution at all its locations.

Bottom line: As the world heats up and severe disasters become more common, there will be more and more need for relief aid such as Super Milk. It's encouraging to see a company stepping up, not just to donate from its surplus, but to proactively create a whole new product to donate to those in need.

