Fast-food worker shares frustrating behind-the-scenes policy that's stirring outrage: 'That's disgusting'

"You guys should be eating leftovers every night."

A Reddit post from a Chipotle employee has brought attention to the chain's food waste practices.

According to the original poster, significant amounts of prepared food are thrown away at closing time, with employees prohibited from taking home leftovers or donating them to those in need.

What's happening?

The post, shared in the r/Chipotle subreddit, details the weight of discarded food from a single night at one location: over 40 pounds of rice, meat, and filling in addition to all remaining salad, lettuce, and tomato. While some of the waste was attributed to overpreparation, the OP claimed that "the rest is pretty typical."

A commenter expressed frustration about the policy: "They should be sending that home within a reasonable amount with their employees. You guys should be eating leftovers every night. That's disgusting."

Why does food waste at restaurants matter?

When restaurants toss perfectly good food, they're not just wasting the food itself. The water, energy, land, and labor used to grow, transport, and prepare that food all go to waste too.

The environmental impact of a chain such as Chipotle, with over 3,000 locations, adds up quickly. Food waste that reaches landfills produces dirty methane gas as it breaks down, contributing to our planet's overheating.

Is Chipotle doing anything about this?

Chipotle has publicly committed to reducing food waste through careful inventory management and preparation practices. Its "Mindful Prep" program aims to minimize overproduction by tracking and adjusting food prep based on sales patterns. However, based on this employee's experience, the program may not be implemented consistently across all restaurants.

One factor that may complicate food donation and employee take-home policies is food safety. Once food has been held at serving temperature for several hours, companies must be cautious about liability issues that could arise from consumption outside the controlled environment.

What's being done about restaurant food waste more broadly?

Many restaurants are finding creative solutions to reduce waste while helping their communities. Some partner with food rescue organizations such as Too Good To Go, which helps consumers purchase surplus food at reduced prices.

Restaurant composting programs are another powerful solution. By composting unused food, restaurants divert waste from landfills and turn it into nutrient-rich soil.

When eating at restaurants, you can help by ordering only what you'll eat, asking for smaller portions if needed, and taking leftovers home in reusable containers. You can also ask your favorite restaurants if they compost their food scraps, showing management that customers care about waste reduction.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.