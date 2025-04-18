Seasoned traveler reveals expert tips for stress-free travel aboard high-speed trains: 'It's actually super easy'

People who are used to hopping in their cars to go everywhere may be intimidated by train travel. There's the process of buying tickets, navigating the train station, understanding the schedule, and hauling luggage.

However, one travel expert shared her tips for high-speed train travel in China to tell the world how easy, comfortable, and convenient it really is.

In a viral TikTok video, solo travel vlogger Phoebe Lee (@travelforphoebe) described how she took the train from Beijing to Xi'an.

#ChinaTravel #China @travelforphoebe How to catch the high speed train between cities in China 🙌🏻🇨🇳 it's actually super easy! Book your tickets through the AliPay app, make sure you arrive at the station a bit early, have your passport ready to enter the station and find your way to the train when it's time. I used the porter service and was super glad I did as it was my first time navigating the train solo in China. It was safe and fast! There are PLENTY of places to get food inside the stations and they have a snack cart on-board. I caught the train from Beijing to Xi'An and would highly recommend travelling China by train 🥰 see more on YT! #TravelTips

"It's actually super easy!" Phoebe wrote in the video's caption. "Book your tickets through the AliPay app, make sure you arrive at the station a bit early, have your passport ready to enter the station, and find your way to the train when it's time."

Phoebe described booking train tickets through Trip.com using a local SIM card and VPN. She also explains how she upgraded her ride with the porter service, which includes early boarding, luggage transport, and a private escort from the waiting area.

The TikToker mentioned that her first-class carriage on the train had Wi-Fi, comfortable seats, and gorgeous views. She also said there were places to get snacks inside the train station and a snack cart onboard the train.

Phoebe's train travel video is helpful because it demonstrates how seamless and luxurious train travel can be while exploring the world.

Not only is train travel easy and fun, but it's also beneficial for your wallet and the planet.

Opting for a train ride can save a lot of money on car rentals and short flights. You'll also enjoy a stress-free ride where you don't have to focus on directions, worry about getting lost, or deal with traffic frustrations.

Choosing trains over other types of transportation is also an eco-friendly option. By riding along with other passengers, you'll reduce your carbon footprint and contribute less pollution to the environment while still satisfying your spirit of wanderlust.

China is an excellent place to take trains from city to city, as Phoebe did. But you can also catch money- and planet-saving trains in Indonesia, Vietnam, France, Florida, and many other places.

Phoebe's TikTok followers loved her post about Chinese train travel and shared their thoughts in the comments.

"This is super helpful!" one TikToker wrote. "I'm going to China in April and have been nervous about the train journeys/buying tickets because of the langauge barrier, but this is really reassuring."

"Can't wait to go, your videos are so perfect and informative, as I will be traveling alone as well," someone else commented.

