State enacts first-in-the-nation law that could impact the future of the clothing industry — here's how

Producers will need to have their responsibility processes approved by March 2026, with regulations implemented no earlier than July 2028.

by Talia Resnick
Photo Credit: iStock

Lots of people are doing their part to slow down the fashion industry by shopping secondhand. Now, U.S. states are putting the work in to make bigger impacts on fast fashion, helping to reduce the amount of textile waste produced annually.

California has passed a new bill, the Responsible Textile Recovery Act (SB 707), which will hold producers of various apparel and textiles responsible for recycling, reusing, and repairing textiles that would've otherwise gone to landfills, reported Waste Dive.

This new bill "brings clothing producers on board to improve collection and diversion, displace raw material needed to create new fabric, and reduce the environmental impact of the textile and fabric industry," Robert Reed, PR manager at Recology, stated to Waste Dive.

This means that not only are textile producers being mandated to address their waste problems, but they are also tasked with facilitating solutions to recycle and reuse existing textile waste. Producers will need to have their responsibility processes approved by CalRecycle by March 2026, with regulations implemented no earlier than July 2028, and a final plan submission for textile collection and recycling by July 2030, per Waste Dive.




The fast fashion industry is in need of a change, and it is great to see state-level legislation doing the legwork to make it happen. According to consultancy firm McKinsey & Company, 40% of fashion brands that have committed to sustainability have seen their pollution increase rather than decrease, signaling a need for larger, more impactful measures.

In order to do your part, continue shopping for secondhand clothing. Additionally, shop with brands taking their sustainability commitments seriously. You can find brands on lists like Good On You's.

On the new California bill, sponsor Sen. Josh Newman said it "isn't just about recycling; it's about transforming the way we think about textile waste," per Waste Dive.

