Chinese EV company sees 58K orders in 1st month after announcing new $8,500 model

Extremely low prices like this have yet to reach the U.S. market.

Chery Automotive, a Chinese car manufacturer, is turning heads with an affordable EV that's selling out fast.

According to Electrek, after opening preorders for the QQ3 EV, which starts at around $8,500, Chery announced it had secured 57,879 orders within the first month.

The QQ3 comes with two battery pack options: one with an estimated range of 192 miles and the other with 260 miles. To charge the vehicle from 30% to 80%, Chery said it will take less than 17 minutes.

While extremely low prices like this have yet to reach the U.S. market, drivers can still save big by switching to EVs. In fact, drivers who make the upgrade can save up to $1,500 a year by avoiding expensive fuel prices and maintenance costs.

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Plus, homeowners can save even more with an EV by installing an at-home charger through Qmerit. Charging at home is significantly cheaper than relying on public stations alone, and a Level 2 charger lets you plug in and juice up your vehicle overnight.

Despite its low price, the QQ3 EV has some impressive features, including a 12.5-inch screen and, for higher-priced trims, an infotainment center that offers karaoke and games.

The new model from Chery is in direct competition with BYD's top-selling Seagull, which is available at a similar price and size as the QQ3.

Commenters outside of China were quick to express their envy of the new model.

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"Looks like a great little car," one Electrek commenter said.

"Pretty much all of Canada is peering through the candy store windows these days waiting for opening hours," another wrote.

"In the UK we have the Dacia Spring EV for £10k (13k USD, including 20% sales tax) but this is even cheaper," noted a third. "Shame they can't bring them to Europe for the same price."

Although EV prices are, for now, higher in the U.S. than in China, some states offer incentives to reduce upfront costs. Plus, the low cost of charging can help recoup the initial investment.

By charging at home, those savings can grow even further. According to Qmerit, public DC fast charging can cost up to $0.60 per kilowatt-hour, while charging at home with a Level 2 charger can be as low as $0.40 per kilowatt-hour.

If you install solar panels to charge your car using energy from the sun, you can boost the savings even more.

If you're curious about how much at-home charging can save you, Qmerit has free tools to help you get started. By consulting with Qmerit experts, you can get free estimates for charger installations after answering a few questions.

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