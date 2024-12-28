Construction company secures multibillion-dollar contract for revolutionary infrastructure project — here's how it could change commutes

Another lightning-fast travel option is coming to the United Kingdom, as a joint venture between the transportation company Ferrovial and construction developer BAM secured more than $3 billion for a new high-speed rail project.

A Ferrovial news release explained that the collaboration entails the design and construction of a 140-mile section of track infrastructure for the railway project HS2. The companies have been granted three contracts as part of the project, which is forecast to bring tens of thousands of jobs to the United Kingdom.

Ferrovial stated that the track systems contracts are just several of many contracts announced by HS2 Ltd., the public body overseeing the high-speed rail line. The construction contract marks the largest project secured by the company in the U.K. since it entered the market two decades ago.

Per the release, the contract calls for Ferrovial and BAM to construct three sections of track infrastructure between Old Oak Common and Birmingham Curzon Street Station. However, around 280 miles of track are set to be installed as part of the larger contract. The train will reportedly be able to reach speeds of 225 mph (360 km/h); Class 374, or Eurostar e320, trains are the fastest in the country, reaching a top speed of 199 mph, per Trainline.

Not only will the HS2 shorten commute times throughout the U.K., but it will also help the planet since it's powered by zero-carbon energy from the electric grid, according to its website. HS2 will cut commute times between central London and Birmingham by 40%, making it easier for people to get around.

In addition, as more people choose regional train travel, it will take hundreds of thousands of heavy-duty, diesel-spewing trucks off the roads, reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality for residents.

Ferrovial's construction division has installed nearly 700 miles of high-speed rail infrastructure in Spain, the United States, and the U.K. With a 14-year history of bringing critical infrastructure to the U.K. in partnership with BAM, the latest project marks another milestone in making high-speed rail more accessible to the public.

