China and EU issue joint statement at summit amid strained relations: 'Relations need to be mutually beneficial'

Amid a summit characterized as "thorny" and "fraught" in Beijing, China and the European Union found common ground on one major issue, issuing a firm joint resolution on climate matters, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Times described "an otherwise tense bilateral summit," one "riven with major disagreements" over high-profile issues such as global trade and Russia's war with Ukraine.

News sources around the world observed tension and discord at the summit Thursday — which makes the parties' joint "press statement on climate" all the more striking.

At the beginning of the statement, the parties concurred that "in the fluid and turbulent international situation today, it is crucial that all countries, notably the major economies, maintain policy continuity and stability and step up efforts to address climate change."

A New York Times article about the statement identified China and the EU as two of the world's three most prolific "polluters."

"They didn't mention the United States by name, but they didn't have to," the Times added.

China and the EU agreed to "demonstrate leadership together to drive a global just transition in the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication," listing seven action-oriented examples of their planned cooperation.

The statement was issued on the day of the summit, which also marked the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Agreement — a landmark, legally binding international treaty with a primary goal of keeping average temperatures "well below 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels."

The agreement also established a framework for developed nations to "take the lead" on climate action, assisting developing nations and working together with a shared goal. In January, the United States pulled out of the Paris Agreement for a second time after withdrawing in 2017 and rejoining in 2021.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Chinese President Xi Jinping that the two parties were at a turning point, per the BBC, pointing to tension resulting from increased interaction between China and the EU.

In her opening remarks, von der Leyen was direct when addressing China.

"We have reached an inflection point. Rebalancing our bilateral relation is essential. Because to be sustainable, the relations need to be mutually beneficial," she said.

At the summit's conclusion, von der Leyen reiterated that the way in which China "continues to interact with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war will be a determining factor [in their EU] relations going forward," showing that the EU and China both walked away from the table with disagreements — ones they put aside to fight climate change.

