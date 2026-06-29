China's EV exports hit a record $9.2 billion as Southeast Asia demand surges

"The current energy crisis has reinforced the value of electrification."

May brought another high-water mark for China's electric vehicle exports, with Southeast Asian demand playing a central role.

According to new data from Ember, China's EV shipments reached a record $9.2 billion in May, highlighting Southeast Asia's emergence as a major growth market for cleaner transportation.

What happened?

In May, China shipped about 448,000 electric passenger vehicles overseas, of which roughly 279,000 were battery-electric models, and 169,000 were plug-in hybrids, Electrek reported.

That monthly total set a new peak, narrowly topping April's previous record of $9.1 billion.

Southeast Asia was a major driver of the increase. Exports of Chinese EVs to ASEAN markets climbed to a record $1.2 billion in May as governments across the region continued pushing transportation electrification.

Thailand was among the biggest destinations, importing more than 36,000 Chinese EVs, while the Philippines received over 33,000.

Cambodia and Laos also reached record monthly import levels. Cambodia recently eliminated customs duties on battery-electric vehicles and cut tariffs on plug-in hybrids to 7% from 35%.

According to Electrek, Laos has introduced several EV-friendly policies, including lower registration and service fees, a requirement that transportation companies make EVs at least 10% of their fleets by the end of 2026, and a temporary ban on gas-powered car imports through the end of this year.

Why does it matter?

More EVs can mean lower fuel costs, less exposure to oil price spikes, and cleaner air in densely populated cities.

For countries that rely heavily on imported fossil fuels, fuel price increases linked to conflict in the Middle East are making the shift to electric transportation more urgent.

The growth could also reshape local economies. As more countries invest in charging infrastructure and support local EV assembly, residents could see more affordable models enter the market while businesses shift to lower-cost electric fleets.

What are people saying?

Lam Pham, Ember's energy analyst for Asia, said, "The current energy crisis has reinforced the value of electrification as a pathway to greater energy security, reduced fuel import exposure, and long-term transport cost savings."

Euan Graham, Ember's senior electricity and data analyst, added, "Southeast Asia is fast becoming one of the most dynamic destinations for electric vehicles, and China is supplying that demand at scale and speed."

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