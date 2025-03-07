Major company to axe nearly 9,000 jobs in massive downsizing effort: 'Taking action to simplify our organizational structure'

This change comes amid shifting market conditions and increasing pressures on the company.

One of the largest oil and gas companies in the United States, Chevron, has announced plans to lay off nearly 9,000 employees as a part of an effort to significantly downsize and cut costs.

What's happening?

According to The New York Times, Chevron Vice Chairman Mark Nelson described the move as a way to "simplify our organizational structure, execute faster and more effectively and position the company for stronger long-term competitiveness."

This change comes amid shifting market conditions and increasing pressures on Chevron, which, according to the Times, are part of a larger pattern across oil companies.

In a statement, Chevron provided little reassurance to affected employees. While the company continues to be profitable, concerns have been raised about the longevity of its positions.

One small silver lining is that employees could look for jobs in the clean energy sector, where new positions are growing at twice the rate of other industries.

Why are Chevron's business plans concerning?

The layoffs are a reminder of the volatility of careers at oil and gas companies. According to the Times, "U.S. oil and gas production has hit record highs, but industry employment has fallen roughly 25 percent over the past decade."

While companies such as Chevron continue to make billions in profit, they are cutting thousands of jobs, leaving workers without a sustainable income. They're also predicted to raise production by 6% this year.

Though Chevron has previously committed to making efforts to reduce carbon emissions, this predicted rise in production reveals what has already been shown: Chevron's claims of environmental awareness are reckless and nothing more than corporate greenwashing.

By continuing to increase dirty fuel production, Chevron is producing planet-warming gases that will create environmental damage and continue heating our planet.

This change also comes amid an investigation by the state of California for environmental violations, posing public health risks to the public, and contributing to climate change.

What can be done to avoid greenwashing companies?

For individuals looking to take direct action, being aware of the signs of greenwashing — presenting an environmentally friendly approach while continuing to practice unsustainable means — can be a first step.

Chevron's mass layoffs show a bleak future for dirty fuel companies. Corporate interests are often chosen over environmental goals. Taking steps to educate yourself on how to avoid supporting companies such as Chevron can help make consumer opinions on environmental matters clear.

