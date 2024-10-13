Chevrolet sparks excitement with introduction of new commercial vans: 'There's trust in the name'

"I look forward to the day when the noisy trash and recycle trucks are also EVs."

Chevrolet is introducing new models of electric vehicles, including vans for commercial use, according to Electrek.

General Motors is moving its subsidiary company, BrightDrop, under the Chevrolet brand. BrightDrop, an innovator in EV commercial vehicles, has provided vehicles for companies like FedEx, Ryder, and Yoshi Mobility. Its BrightDrop Zevo 600 vehicles can hold up to 2,500 pounds of cargo and go up to about 271 miles on a single charge.

Now, BrightDrop will produce "advanced" commercial EV vans under Chevy to rival Ford, Rivian, and other commercial EV manufacturers, per Electrek.

"Adding BrightDrop's electric vans to the expanding Chevrolet EV portfolio will give BrightDrop customers access to one of the industry's largest and most extensive commercial sales and service networks and enhances brand growth opportunities," GM's statement reads, according to Electrek.

Chevrolet is one of the leading car brands in the United States — and one of the leaders in EV sales. The Chevy Blazer EV sold over 6,000 vehicles through Q2 2024, per Electrek.

Chevy's EV market is significant overall, finishing third in 2023 U.S. electric car market share at 5.8%, behind Tesla's dominant 56.2% and Ford's 6.7%, per Edmunds.com.

It's no surprise that individual drivers are increasingly switching to EVs, which are cheaper to run than gas-powered vehicles and don't produce planet-warming pollution when driven. Mining processes for battery materials — a process that already is less polluting than extracting dirty fuels — are getting cleaner as well.

Larger companies are introducing EVs into their daily operations for these same reasons. The Lion8 Tractor is one model that will reportedly go 275 miles on a charge, while large companies like Pepsi are testing the Tesla Semi in commercial use.

By introducing BrightDrop's commercial vans to the Chevy brand, more companies could look to adopt EVs into their fleets, helping to reduce noise pollution, clean up the air, and save companies money.

"There's trust in the name," one Electrek commenter said about Chevrolet.

"Delivery vans as EVs [make] so much sense," another user commented. "I bet most of these don't need to go more than fifty miles in a day. No gas, and very little upkeep will help with profits as well."

"I love seeing more commercial EVs," another commenter said. "... I look forward to the day when the noisy trash and recycle trucks are also EVs."

