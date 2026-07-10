GM revived the 2027 Chevy Bolt for one year, and dealers still have 118 days of inventory

Chevrolet's Bolt is back for 2027, giving GM another lower-cost electric vehicle to sell. Yet even as sales start to improve, dealers are still holding unusually large numbers of them, raising questions about their sales success.

So the main question is whether GM got demand wrong or if this is part of a plan to purposefully stock dealer lots before the Bolt goes away again.

What's happening?

Part of what makes the inventory buildup so notable is GM's own plan for the car: The revived 2027 Bolt is only supposed to be around for one model year, Electrek reported.

Dealers are reportedly carrying about 118 days of supply, which is well above the roughly 60-day level the industry typically views as healthy.

More than 4,500 new Bolts were still sitting on dealer lots even as sales improved, with GM Authority reporting that Chevrolet sold 3,433 in the second quarter of 2026, after CoxAuto put first-quarter sales at 791. That inventory of over 4,500 cars represents more than a full fiscal quarter's worth of vehicles at the current sales pace.

This has caused speculation that GM may be intentionally building inventory ahead of the model's final production run. Rather than indicating a drop in demand, the oversupply may reflect an effort to keep affordable EVs available while the automaker transitions to its next generation of plug-in vehicles.

Some observers have also pointed to the role dealers may play in that strategy. "The Dealer Dividends program is an opportunity for [dealers] to earn through different tiers all the way up to the Platinum Plus level," Kyle Birch, president of North American operations at GM Financial, explained to Auto Finance News. As one commenter on Electrek, put it, "Assuming the Q2 numbers represent the sales pace, going forward is silly."

Why does it matter?

The Bolt has long been one of the more accessible entry points into EV ownership.

Lower-priced electric vehicles can help households save money on fuel and may also reduce routine maintenance costs by eliminating the need for oil changes and typically having fewer moving parts than gas-powered cars.

If dealers are carrying too many Bolts, that might create opportunities for shoppers through discounts, easier negotiations, or financing offers for those considering buying an electric vehicle. A large inventory cushion can also make it easier for buyers to find specific features they are looking for, as well as cosmetic options like color or trim.

There are other EV makers with affordable models, such as Slate's new electric pickup truck, which was announced at a price lower than many expected.

What can I do?

When vehicles sit on dealer lots longer than expected, shoppers may have more leverage on price or incentives — especially on a model GM has already described as a limited-run offering.

Charging an EV at home can cost less than using public chargers, but basic Level 1 charging is typically slow. Qmerit provides installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations, making day-to-day ownership much more convenient.

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