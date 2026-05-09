Cherry farmers suffer devastating blow after storm wipes out 30% of crop yield

"You put so much love into it that … you want it to succeed."

A spring storm delivered a painful setback to cherry growers in California's San Joaquin County, where about 30% of the crop was reportedly lost or damaged in what many consider the cherry capital of the world.

According to CBS News, the damage came after heavy rain hit at exactly the wrong time: just before harvest.

For cherry farmers, that timing can be devastating. Prolonged rain can cause cherries to crack, leaving the fruit vulnerable to mold while still hanging on the trees.

As a result, the county's agricultural commissioner may seek a disaster declaration, which could unlock federal aid for affected growers.

"When you can't harvest, I mean, that's a hit for that year that you just you're not going to recover," said farmer Drew Cheney, according to CBS News. "When you have that much rain in that long a period, you can't protect every cherry all the time, and so they're going to split."

The San Joaquin County Farm Bureau said the damage was widespread, though conditions varied between farms.

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"Some people got hammered, and some people wasn't so bad," said Andrew Genasci, executive director of the San Joaquin County Farm Bureau, according to CBS News. "Field reps are saying probably right around 30% loss, on average."

The losses represent more than just a difficult harvest season. They also highlight how extreme weather can disrupt local food systems.

In March, for instance, a historic Kona storm swept across Hawaiʻi, devastating one of the island's oldest coffee farms.

For consumers, the storm could mean tighter cherry supplies and higher prices, especially as repeated weather disruptions continue to strain agricultural markets.

Amid the damage, however, there were a few bright spots.

Farmer James Chinchiolo said his u-pick orchard escaped major losses because the fruit ripened just after the storm, leaving him with what he described as "a plethora of beautiful fruit."

"We analyzed them, and we're in a really fortunate position," he said, according to CBS News. "I think we have roughly anywhere between 10 to 15% rain damage."

Even so, growers emphasized that any assistance from the USDA would be critical after yet another season shaped by forces beyond their control.

"You put so much love into it that … you want it to succeed," Cheney said. "When you can't harvest it, and you can't share that with people, it just really hurts. It hurts."

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