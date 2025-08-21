Experts issue warning over dangerous health threat lurking in car washes — here's what you need to know

A quick stop at the car wash to give your ride a clean shine sounds harmless, right? Wrong — that quick rinse may have just exposed your community to toxic chemicals.

What's happening?

PFAS, or "forever chemicals," are a group of manufactured substances used in products designed to resist water, grease, and stains — things such as raincoats, nonstick pans, and upholstery. But new attention is being drawn to a less obvious source: the car wash, as PIRG reported.

According to the Pacific Northwest Pollution Prevention Resource Center, these chemicals have been detected in wastewater and groundwater near car washes — raising concerns about how these facilities may be contributing to wider contamination. Many car wash operations recycle water or send it elsewhere for disposal, which means any per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances present could end up in the environment or community.

Why is car wash runoff concerning?

PFAS are nearly impossible to break down once they're released — which is why they've earned the nickname forever chemicals. Even small amounts can build up in the environment and in the body over time. PFAS exposure causes a wide range of health issues, including thyroid disease, reproductive problems, developmental delays in children, and cancer.

The improper handling of PFAS-contaminated water and sludge allows it to seep into soil and drinking water. That means a routine car wash — something many people do without a second thought — could be contributing to long-term health concerns in the very communities these businesses serve.

Other reports have raised similar alarms. These chemicals have been found in cosmetics, food packaging, school uniforms, and even fish from urban waterways — pointing to just how widespread the threat has become. That growing awareness is why lawmakers and local advocates are pushing for solutions.

What's being done about it?

Several states, including California and Maine, have already taken steps to ban or limit PFAS in consumer products. Meanwhile, advocacy groups are calling for stricter testing, clever labeling, and stronger guidelines for how industrial waste — including car wash runoff — is managed.

As an individual, you can look for eco-friendly car wash options that minimize or avoid harsh chemicals. Some waterless or low-water services may offer PFAS-free cleaning products. You can also support companies and local ordinances that phase out the use of forever chemicals.

Small shifts in everyday routines — even something as simple as how we wash our cars — can help protect the health of our communities for years to come.

