Meal delivery company sparks outrage with advertisement for its latest products: 'Looks gross and dystopian'

What happened?

The image shows three tiny pre-portioned meals from Chefees, each packaged in oversized plastic that dwarfs the food inside.

A user in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit shared the Chefees advertisement, writing, "Hundred plus years of plastic just for one meal, come on."

The company drew criticism from other Reddit users. One commenter wrote: "Ew lol is that an ad for them? Looks gross and dystopian in several ways."

The advertisement is part of a trend in the meal kit industry: Companies prioritize shelf stability and visual appeal over practical packaging solutions.

Why is excessive food packaging concerning?

The most immediate impact affects your grocery budget. Companies often pass packaging costs directly to customers, meaning you pay premium prices for tiny portions drowning in plastic. These preportioned meals typically cost more per serving than cooking similar dishes at home.

The disposal burden falls entirely on consumers, too. After paying extra for all that packaging, you're left to deal with bulky containers that fill up trash bins and create storage headaches before garbage day.

From a broader perspective, this packaging approach contributes to the over 78 million tons of plastic packaging waste Americans generate annually. Much of this material takes centuries to break down, and recycling facilities often struggle to process food-contaminated containers.

Is Chefees doing anything about this?

The United Kingdom-based Chefees hasn't responded to this criticism about its packaging practices.

The excessive packaging shown in the advertisement seems to be a deliberate design choice rather than a one-off mistake. The oversized containers may be intended to make small portions appear more substantial.

What can you do about excessive packaging?

Cooking at home lets you prepare multiple servings at once using your own reusable containers. This approach costs less than prepackaged meal services and eliminates disposal hassles.

Many grocery stores offer bulk options so you can shop for and prepare meals using minimal packaging. Local meal prep companies often use returnable glass containers instead of single-use plastic.

When purchasing packaged foods, compare the packaging-to-food ratio before buying. Products with reasonable packaging proportions typically offer better value and create less waste.

Several states have introduced legislation that requires companies to reduce their packaging waste. Some require businesses to cover disposal costs for their packaging materials.

These policies return the responsibility to manufacturers, who can design more efficient solutions.

