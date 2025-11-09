Residents fight back against major developer's concerning project: 'In essence would make it a small town'

Officials in Cheatham County, Tennessee, are considering a new zoning amendment that has incited pushback from the local community.

According to Nashville's WTVF, the proposed amendment would add a category of "Rural Resorts" to the county's zoning resolution. It would allow the construction of massive, multiuse developments next to state parks or wildlife management areas in Tennessee.

Michael Hayes, CEO of Nashville real estate and development company C.B. Ragland, has notably proposed building a luxury resort on a site that falls within these amendment guidelines.

Cheatham county commissioners are expected to vote on the proposed amendment in November.

Major developments, especially in more rural areas, come with a host of problems. Locals fear that their small towns will lose their charm and sense of community, and natural habitats could be destroyed.

In Murfreesboro, Tennessee, a "colossal" warehouse was constructed directly behind one neighborhood. It robbed homeowners of scenic views and gave the area a dystopian aesthetic.

The resort development proposed in Cheatham County would sit near the Narrows of the Harpeth. The area is a part of Harpeth State Park.

People who live close to the site have expressed explicit concern about the potential damage the resort could cause. Over 1,100 residents signed a petition to stop the proposed development, which would include restaurants, spas, and over 100 small houses.

"It's taking an area zoned for agriculture … and dropping a commercial development in the middle of it — which in essence would make it a small town out here," said local Jaci Whitaker, according to WTVF.

The county commissioners' amendment would not directly allow the new resort to be built. But it could help move the development process forward, increasing the likelihood it will come to fruition.

Mayor Kerry McCarver admitted the development could boost the local economy but acknowledged pushback from Cheatham County residents.

In response to the project's potential economic gains, resident Jay Rachels told WTVF that they're concerned about conservation.

"If we chase profit in this instance we're going to have people here saying where did the Narrows go? Where did the wildlife go?" Rachels remarked.

Other cities, however, have made development work for communities and the natural landscape instead of against them. In Wellborn, Texas, development has focused on improving walkability — expanding low-impact travel options while preserving the area's rural character.

The community's response in Cheatham County highlights the importance of taking local action. By being informed and speaking out to protect the environment, you can also make an impact.

