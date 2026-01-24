Tesla owner issues warning after catching shocking incident on security cam: 'It seems to be happening more and more these days'

Charging an electric vehicle should be easy and painless. Unfortunately, fellow EV owners can occasionally make the process difficult.

A Reddit user shared a video on the "r/TeslaModel3" subreddit of people attempting to remove the charger from the charging port on the original poster's EV (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

The video shows two people trying to pull the plug out to charge their EV to no avail. The OP said in the post title that a lock kept the charger in place.

"So, this is for real? People just take the charging out of your car and put it in theirs?" one person asked in the comments.

Another user replied, "Yeah. It seems to be happening more and more these days."

While you could buy a charger lock, one commenter shared 3D-printing patterns for two sizes. If you don't have your own 3D printer, another commenter recommended visiting your local library, which might have one you can use for free.

Regardless, incidents like this or even vandalism of public chargers and EVs themselves can deter people from adopting EVs.

The processing of minerals, like lithium, to make EV batteries also concerns people. Any EV's battery will have a lower environmental impact over its lifetime than any gas-powered car's. But the extraction process must be carried out with thought and care for the land and its people.

Last February, the American Civil Liberties Union and Human Rights Watch found a Nevada lithium mine in violation of Indigenous people's rights. The mine prevented the Numu/Nuwu and Newe peoples from, among other things, accessing their traditional land.

While EVs offer benefits such as no tailpipe pollution and quieter engines, they should be produced in ways that respect all people and the planet.

Lithium battery recycling can minimize mining and resources used to make EVs. A group of researchers has figured out how to recycle 99.99% of lithium in batteries. Another group has developed a method for recycling batteries without using corrosive acids.

If you're looking for an EV, make sure to research your options before buying. Consider buying used to decrease your environmental impact and potentially save more money. And advocating for circular practices like battery recycling can help make EVs more sustainable.

