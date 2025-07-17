Chanel introduces game-changing update to one of its popular products: 'Advanced research'

Famous beauty brand Chanel has updated a popular product to use less plastic packaging, according to The Moodie Davitt Report.

The Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Sérum uses new packaging that's made of 50% less plastic. The company claims this change allows the product to have a two times lower carbon footprint, per The Moodie Davitt Report.

Plastic containers are a significant ecosystem threat. When sent to landfills, they can shed microplastics, which find their way into the food we eat. Once ingested, microplastics can be the source of all kinds of endocrine, immune, and reproductive health problems. Even in their larger form, plastics can pose risks to wildlife.

Seeing a recognized brand take action to reduce plastic reliance is a step in the right direction. Chanel has previously engaged in other sustainability-focused actions, such as manufacturing a bio-based perfume cap, investing in packaging research, and pledging net-zero emissions by 2040.

It's possible to support plastic-free brands across many product categories. For example, Google has been able to make major strides on this front, while also sharing a design guide for other brands.

Chanel's lab specialists have also been keen to highlight the sustainable sourcing of ingredients for the Hydra Beauty Micro Sérum.

"Advanced research must go hand in hand with sustainability. We aim to source ingredients as sustainably as possible," said Nicola Fuzzati, director of cosmetic ingredient innovation and development at Chanel, per NSS G-Club.

"For instance," he continued, "our latest white camellia active was created by reusing already-extracted petals to isolate new molecules. Our deep knowledge of the plant allows us to maximize its potential. The lab also serves as an agroecological testing center, where science helps us shape a sustainable agricultural system that respects ecosystems."

