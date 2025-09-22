Shopper sparks outrage with photo of shocking sighting at Goodwill: 'They've lost the plot entirely'

Most people visit thrift stores to find good deals on secondhand items. But sometimes, what you find just isn't worth the price. One Goodwill shopper found that out firsthand when they came across what appeared to be a genuine Chanel bag, priced at almost $1,200.

In the subreddit r/ThriftGrift, the user posted a picture of a light pink handbag with a Chanel logo. The price tag is visible, listing the bag at $1199.99. The shopper titled the post, "They've lost the plot entirely."

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the caption, the Redditor described their surprise by writing, "yes that is $1199.99, as in $1200 … United States dollars."

Surprising prices at thrift stores are nothing new — people have sometimes found items that are either so low they're an undeniable deal, like a temperature-controlled mug or wedding dresses, or massively overpriced, like this bottle of mouthwash.

Luckily, despite the attention high-priced incidents like this draw, they're relatively uncommon. Shopping at thrift and consignment stores can be a beneficial way to find clothes, homewares, and other goods at affordable prices.

The University of Colorado Boulder notes how thrift shopping helps you save money, create a unique wardrobe, and find vintage items at low prices.

The university also explains that thrifting helps keep items out of landfills, which reduces planet-warming pollution. It also decreases demand for new products, resulting in less wasted resources.

However, instances of "corporate greed" can turn people off from shopping at thrift stores if left unchecked. Calling out this poor behavior by thrift shops may help keep prices in check.

Like the poster, many commenters couldn't believe the price tag — especially because the Chanel bag looked like a fake.

"I'll bet the purse isn't even authenticated … " wrote one commenter.

Another seemed sarcastic, saying, "Nah, $1199 for a knock-off is just a bit much."

In the comments, the OP explained that that location "often sells fakes and prices them similarly to real ones" without authentication. Responding to that, someone asked, "Shouldn't that count as fraud?"

All that said, you can still find unique clothes, decor, furniture, and plenty of other items at thrift shops if you know what to look for. As GOBankingRates suggested, stay aware of the value of secondhand items versus new ones, shop at online or locally owned thrift stores, and take advantage of discount days for the best deals.

