Champagne producer announces game-changing update to its products: 'A thoughtful approach'

"Even smaller producers can make meaningful changes."

by Veronica Booth
A Champagne producer in France has been reducing his company's environmental footprint and making the bubbly industry greener with reusable shipping cartons.

According to ThePackHub, Charles Beaudouin, a Champagne producer in the Marne region, is utilizing the products suggested by MD Packaging to transport the valuable beverage around the world. The shipping cartons have been developed to be refilled and reused several times. 

The cartons don't use adhesive tape, and they're printed only with water-based ink. They're also extra durable but can still be recycled and composted after multiple uses.

Participating in circular packaging is even more eco-friendly than going straight to recycling. While recycling is beneficial, it requires transportation, energy, and sorting. Refilling and reusing a shipping box is a simple and immediate way to reduce packaging waste. 

Of course, you want your materials to be recycled or composted in the end. But first getting the most out of every box is generally the best use of the energy and raw materials that went into producing it. This can also save companies money on packaging costs — savings they can pass on to the consumer. 

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, containers and packaging created over 82 million tons of municipal waste in the U.S. in 2018.

Only about 54 percent of packaging and containers in 2018 were recycled. This is substantially better than the recycling rate for plastic products but still means a massive amount of packaging winds up in landfills or is incinerated, with both destinations worsening pollution.

"Reuse systems like this show how even smaller producers can make meaningful changes to packaging sustainability," Wayne Barron, a reusable packaging specialist at ThePackHub, said. "Charles Beaudouin's work demonstrates that a thoughtful approach to design and logistics can reduce waste without compromising product quality or presentation."

While it seems only smaller brands may be implementing this approach so far, the system could be widely adopted across multiple industries, creating a cleaner, cooler future — and maybe one with more affordable wine.

