U.S. cereal prices climb, boxes get thinner, and shoppers say oats beat the family-size racket

"It was 'on sale' for $5.99 regular price is $7.49. I'll learn to eat a different breakfast."

For many shoppers, boxed cereal has become part of a bigger frustration when grocery shopping: paying more, getting less, and seeing boxes get so thin they hardly feel worth the price.

That irritation burst into view in a Reddit thread that grew into a broader discussion about shrinkflation, strained grocery budgets, and the reasons some people have stopped buying boxed cereal.

What's happening?

In Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community, a photo of a name-brand cereal box sparked a lot of reactions, with about 7,000 upvotes and 248 comments. The package was so slim that, with a box of Milk Duds held next to it "for scale," it appeared only slightly thicker.

The original poster was candid about why they stopped buying cereal: "High prices, increasingly small quantities, little to no nutritional value, and greedy food monopolies have kept them out of my shopping cart for almost a decade now."

From there, the comment section widened into a broader conversation about the cost of living, "family size" packages that shoppers said no longer feel family-sized, and grocery products that seem to be shrinking even as prices keep rising.

One commenter wrote: "I just bought my last box. It was 'on sale' for $5.99 regular price is $7.49. I'll learn to eat a different breakfast."

Others said they had already made that change, with another Reddit user recommending a breakfast alternative: "Oats are usually a better choice."

Why does it matter?

A box may look its usual size on the shelf, but if it contains less food for the same price — or a higher one — families have to stretch their budgets further while getting less in return.

Highly processed, individually branded foods often come with packaging, marketing, and transportation costs built in. Simpler staples such as oats can lower grocery bills and reduce waste, particularly when they are purchased in bulk or in less elaborate packaging.

Shopping at bulk food stores not only saves you about 27%, according to one study, but it also reduces packaging waste and eliminates some trips to the store, thereby reducing gasoline use.

What can I do?

Comparing unit prices instead of sticker prices alone can reveal when a smaller box with a familiar label is actually a worse deal.

Many people in the thread described switching to cheaper breakfast basics, including oatmeal, overnight oats, homemade granola, and bulk muesli, with oats repeatedly coming up as one of the easiest substitutes.

For shoppers who still want cereal without paying premium prices, store brands may offer a middle ground. The thread also pointed to other ways to cope with rising prices, such as buying cereal only during steep markdowns, treating it as an occasional purchase rather than a staple, or pairing lower-cost base foods with fruit.

In the thread, one Redditor wrote: "This is the best decision. It's all trash."

Another commenter added: "I'll take yogurt, a little jam, and some protein granola over a bowl of Lucky Charms anyday."

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