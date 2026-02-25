Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner among celebs igniting backlash after details surface about private jet: 'But I'm supposed to use a paper straw'

"[They] view being on this list as some sort of status symbol."

A Reddit post drew attention to how much certain celebrities use their private jets, and the Kardashians were high on the list.

The post was shared in r/KUWTK and included a screenshot of the top private jet users among celebrities. The poster said, "Kim and Kylie are on Celebrity Private Jet Rankings by Emissions List."

The list from CelebrityPrivateJetTracker.com, which was sorted by total CO2 pollution generated by the flights, showed President Donald Trump at the top. He has taken 480 flights and burned over 6 million gallons of fuel — over five times as much as Travis Scott, who was next on the list.

Eric Schmidt, P. Diddy, and Kim Kardashian were next, with Kylie Jenner in seventh place, notably sandwiched between the first of two planes for each of Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

People in the subreddit were irked by the amount of flights these celebrities take and the excessive fuel they use. While Kim and Kylie were not at the top of the list, this thread focused on them.

Some celebrities get more flak than others for their private jet use, but this list shows who's actually at the top of the rankings. And it's not the first time Kylie has been called out for her wasteful use of private aviation.

Both Kim and Kylie receive a lot of heat online for their excessive spending and resource use. Recently, people were also confused and astounded by Kim's purchase of a 4,945-square-foot home.

In this comment section, many expressed their frustrations over the private jet emissions.

"Imagine using over a half million gallons of fuel per year. I'm sure Kim and Kylie view being on this list as some sort of status symbol," one person said.

Another wrote, "But I'm supposed to use a paper straw lmfao #eattherich."

Someone else pointed out that certain people should not be excluded from these conversations, stating: "Travis Scott's placement makes a lot of sense once you go to the r/CelebrityJets sub. He's topped the list for years now and yet Taylor Swift/Kim/Kylie get the most heat for it."

