  • Business Business

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner among celebs igniting backlash after details surface about private jet: 'But I'm supposed to use a paper straw'

"[They] view being on this list as some sort of status symbol."

by Veronica Booth
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were near the top of a list that ranked celebrities' private jet emissions.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

A Reddit post drew attention to how much certain celebrities use their private jets, and the Kardashians were high on the list.

The post was shared in r/KUWTK and included a screenshot of the top private jet users among celebrities. The poster said, "Kim and Kylie are on Celebrity Private Jet Rankings by Emissions List."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The list from CelebrityPrivateJetTracker.com, which was sorted by total CO2 pollution generated by the flights, showed President Donald Trump at the top. He has taken 480 flights and burned over 6 million gallons of fuel — over five times as much as Travis Scott, who was next on the list.

Eric Schmidt, P. Diddy, and Kim Kardashian were next, with Kylie Jenner in seventh place, notably sandwiched between the first of two planes for each of Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

People in the subreddit were irked by the amount of flights these celebrities take and the excessive fuel they use. While Kim and Kylie were not at the top of the list, this thread focused on them. 

Some celebrities get more flak than others for their private jet use, but this list shows who's actually at the top of the rankings. And it's not the first time Kylie has been called out for her wasteful use of private aviation

Both Kim and Kylie receive a lot of heat online for their excessive spending and resource use. Recently, people were also confused and astounded by Kim's purchase of a 4,945-square-foot home

In this comment section, many expressed their frustrations over the private jet emissions. 

"Imagine using over a half million gallons of fuel per year. I'm sure Kim and Kylie view being on this list as some sort of status symbol," one person said.

Another wrote, "But I'm supposed to use a paper straw lmfao #eattherich."

Someone else pointed out that certain people should not be excluded from these conversations, stating: "Travis Scott's placement makes a lot of sense once you go to the r/CelebrityJets sub. He's topped the list for years now and yet Taylor Swift/Kim/Kylie get the most heat for it."

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider