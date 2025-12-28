Famous rapper under fire after posting video of lavish behavior: 'Just not a very smart financial decision'

Famous rapper Blueface drew condemnation from online commenters after interrupting a flight in his private jet for a pit stop at McDonald's.

A video posted to the TikTok account Blueface tea (@bluefacetea) shows the rapper instructing a colleague: "Tell the pilot to stop and get me a burger real quick." The video then cuts to a first-person view of Blueface walking toward the jet with a bag of McDonald's in his hand.

@bluefacetea Blueface tells pilot flying private jet to stop at McDonalds 😂😭 ♬ Barbie - JaidynAlexis

"This McDonald's right here cost me $10,000 just for this little burger," he says in the video.

The total expense of the flight is rumored to be more than $70,000. The text overlaid on the video notes, "So this weekend Blueface spent $62,000 to fly private plus an additional $10K for his burger stop."

Flying private has long been the epitome of luxury, but celebrities have come under fire for their lavish flying habits as people become more aware of the ultra-wealthy's outsized responsibility for harmful pollution.

Taylor Swift, for example, provoked outrage in 2023 for her frequent use of a $20,000 per hour private jet to make short trips across the U.S. There's even a database that compares the pollution from different celebrities' private jets.

Private jets are up to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial flights, and demand for the exclusive rides has increased thanks to tax breaks for the super-rich. One study estimated that a quarter million people's private jets dumped 17.2 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in just one year, which is about the same annual carbon footprint as the entire country of Tanzania.

Commenters on the Blueface video were just as angry about the excessive spending as the pollution.

"That's just not a very smart financial decision," one commenter wrote.

Others pointed out that flying first-class on a commercial airline would not only cost less, but would also eliminate the need to stop for food.

"62k and no food on the jet," one person said, with a thinking-face emoji.

"Idc how rich I get I am NOT flying private," another said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.