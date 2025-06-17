Engineering company signs multimillion-dollar deal that could revolutionize shipping industry: 'A turnkey pathway'

"The shore connection system allows ships to switch off auxiliary diesel engines."

Engineering company Cavotec just signed a major multimillion-dollar deal that will transform maritime clean technology.

The Swiss company has been a catalyst in innovating sustainable and efficient electrification systems. Recently, however, it solidified its position as a key player in maritime clean tech.

According to a report by Environment+Energy Leader, Cavotec signed an $8.75 million deal with a major shipping container company. Beginning in the second half of 2026, the two companies will start transporting shore power systems. These systems will then be used "for a series of newly built container vessels," noted E+E Leader.

Other important features of the deal include Cavotec's marine-grade weatherproof enclosures and cable management reels, which E+E Leader said are "state-of-the-art." Both of these elements are made specifically to connect to onshore power while docked, improving efficiency.

However, the shore connection capabilities aren't just beneficial for operations optimization. They also offer environmental benefits.

"The shore connection system allows ships to switch off auxiliary diesel engines, significantly reducing emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, and particulate matter," explained E+E Leader.

The weatherproof enclosures protect electrical equipment from saltwater corrosion and extreme weather. Additionally, E+E Leader noted that the shore power system's design is compliant with industry standards for high-voltage shore connection.

"With port cities increasingly adopting shore power mandates to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Cavotec's systems provide shipping operators with a turnkey pathway to regulatory compliance and sustainability leadership," wrote E+E Leader. "The company's innovations directly support the International Maritime Organization's 2030 decarbonization strategy and help operators meet ESG targets."

As major companies continue to implement new tech that not only improves efficiency but also reduces their carbon footprint, they can help combat rising global temperatures, moving toward a cleaner future.

