Farmer takes bold action to address harmful impacts on local waterways: 'Better able to filter rainwater'

"When conservationists see cover crops like this, we're practically foaming at the mouth."

Cavern Point Farm, run by Jason Cavadini and his family, is setting a new standard for environmentally-conscious farming.

The farm is about 80 acres in Central Wisconsin, and it prides itself on its pastures and free-roaming cattle.

On top of its ethical approach to farming, Cavadini's farm has recently gained attention for its outstanding environmental choices.

As the farm stands beside the Little Eau Pleine River, runoff from the fields can make its way into the major waterways in the state. According to conservationist Kirstie Heindenreich, runoff from farms "contributes about 500,000 to 750,000 pounds of phosphorus to the Wisconsin River a year," per an article in the Wisconsin Rapids City Times.

Excessive phosphorus can end up in waterways due to its heavy presence in fertilizers and manure, which combine with rainwater runoff. This can, in turn, "cause harmful algal blooms (HABs) in freshwater systems, which not only disrupt wildlife but can also produce toxins harmful to humans," according to the EPA.

To mitigate this issue, Jason Cavadini, who is part of the Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation (EPPIC) group, plants diverse cover crops to keep the soil healthy and limit runoff.

A few reasons for planting cover crops are for the sake of soil health, controlling erosion, and bringing in pollinators. The Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program found that cover crops also yield increased existing crops, and can begin to pay for themselves within a year.

"The cover crops are able to develop deep root systems that hold soil in place," Cavadini told the WRC Times. "They're also better able to filter rainwater before it reaches waterways."

Supporting establishments like this farm is a great way for consumers to use their purchasing power to invest in smaller, sustainable businesses. If you aren't a beef-eater, you can instead try thrift shopping — reducing textile waste — or support eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands.

Fellow agriculturists can take a page out of Cavadini's book. By integrating planet-friendly, sustainability-forward initiatives into their business, not only is the Cavadini family helping the earth, but they are making a real name for themselves in the conservation world.

"When conservationists see cover crops like this we're practically foaming at the mouth," conservationist Kirstie Heindenreich said, per the WRC Times. "If we have cover like this on all the soils (throughout the area), [the EPPIC] probably wouldn't even need to exist."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.