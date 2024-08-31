Restaurant employee sparks upset after sharing experience of manager's concerning behavior: 'It's a new level of awfulness'

"I had to tell someone."

In a shocking display of food waste, a catering company recently tossed 1,600 untouched bagels into the trash following a hospital event for nurses.

This incident, shared on Reddit, has sparked discussions about responsible food management and the environmental impact of such wasteful practices.

What happened?

A Reddit user, who works for a catering company, revealed that after catering a breakfast event for hospital nurses, they were left with 1,600 unused bagels.

Despite being prepaid, the hospital declined to keep the excess food.

Instead of donating or repurposing the bagels, the catering company's general manager insisted on throwing them away. The employee was even required to record a video of the bagels being compacted in the trash.

"I have never seen such a waste and I had to tell someone," the Redditor wrote. "I can't imagine the demented mind that would waste so much food."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Other Redditors flocked to the comments section to express their mutual disgust. One wrote: "This is a power trip, plain and simple. Plenty of people here have bad GMs but this is a new level of awfulness."

Why is this concerning?

Food waste is a major contributor to our planet's overheating. When food breaks down in landfills, it releases methane, a potent heat-trapping gas.

Beyond the environmental impact, this waste represents a missed opportunity to address food insecurity in local communities.

The incident also highlights a disturbing disconnect between managerial decision-making and responsible resource management. With millions of people facing food insecurity, discarding perfectly good food is not just environmentally harmful — it's socially irresponsible.

Is the company doing anything about this?

Based on the Reddit post, it appears the catering company has not taken any positive steps to address this issue. The general manager's insistence on discarding the food and documenting its destruction suggests a lack of awareness or concern for the environmental and social implications of food waste.

However, it's worth noting that this may be an isolated incident and not reflective of the company's overall practices. Without the company's name, it's difficult to determine if this is a systemic issue or a one-time occurrence.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Fortunately, many organizations and individuals are taking action to reduce food waste.

Food rescue programs partner with caterers and restaurants to redistribute excess food to those in need. Some cities have implemented composting programs to divert food waste from landfills.

Businesses often play a crucial role in reducing food waste. Simple steps like better inventory management, donating excess food, and composting inedible scraps can make a significant difference.

Some catering companies are adopting "zero waste" policies, finding creative ways to use or donate all leftover food.

As consumers, we can encourage businesses to adopt more sustainable practices. When planning events, ask caterers about their food waste policies. Support companies that prioritize responsible food management.

By working together to reduce food waste, we can create a more sustainable food system that benefits both people and the planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.