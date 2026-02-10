Shipping company makes game-changing upgrade to massive vessel: 'The crew was skeptical at first'

A massive cargo ship just turned its deck into a power plant, and it could change the way the world moves goods forever.

According to Interesting Engineering, the Dutch company Wattlab has successfully fitted 44 Solar Flatracks onto the MV Vertom Tula, a 7,280-ton cargo vessel. The system generates roughly 79 kilowatts of peak power.

That might not sound like enough to push a steel behemoth across the Atlantic, but that isn't the point. The system produces enough energy to cover about 20% of the ship's "hotel load" — the energy used for lighting, air conditioning, and navigation systems.

Think of a cargo ship like a small town drifting in the ocean. Even when it isn't moving, it needs to keep the lights on, the navigation running, and the air conditioning blasting. Usually, that means burning dirty auxiliary fuel around the clock. These panels essentially let the ship cut the cord on its diesel addiction and run its daily operations on sunshine.

"The crew was skeptical at first, fearing a lot of extra work. However, they soon learned that in practice, Solar Flatracks are easy to use and require minimal maintenance," Captain Melle Boersma told Interesting Engineering.

Make no mistake; shipping is still notorious for its environmental footprint. But by harnessing solar power, vessels can cut fuel costs and reduce the emissions that warm our planet. It is a smart, practical step toward cleaner oceans.

Online, people were quick to see the potential.

"This is absolutely low hanging fruit for reduction in CO2 emissions," one Reddit user noted.

A Facebook user clapped back at critics, saying, "Solar energy's carbon footprint is overwhelmingly lower than that of fossil fuels... solar panels generate clean, emissions-free energy for decades."

