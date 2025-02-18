Government threatens industry restrictions amid increase in new pipelines: 'These new requirements will be the strongest'

The department wants to strengthen existing standards and establish new standards.

Regulations for pipelines that carry hazardous liquid and carbon dioxide could get even stricter and safer as the technology for carbon capture and storage ramps up.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) released a notice of proposed rulemaking detailing the plans just before President Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

The department wants to strengthen existing standards and establish new standards for transporting carbon dioxide in a gaseous state. It said this proposal is in response to "a significant anticipated need corresponding with expansion of carbon capture and storage infrastructure."

"I have learned first-hand from affected communities in Mississippi and across America why we need stronger CO 2 pipeline safety standards. These new requirements will be the strongest, most comprehensive standards for carbon dioxide transportation in the world and will set our nation on a safer path as we continue to address climate challenges," said Tristan Brown, who served as PHMSA deputy administrator at the time the notice was released. President Trump has since appointed Ben Kochman to the role.

PHMSA currently regulates about 3.3 million miles of pipeline in the U.S. and oversees 1.2 million daily shipments of hazardous materials, according to the department.

If implemented, the proposed requirements would include guidelines for operators that convert existing pipelines to transport carbon dioxide in different phases, new training for emergency responders, and better communication with the public during an emergency.

"The Department of Energy has forecasted a significant expansion of the U.S. carbon dioxide pipeline network as part of a new global effort to capture and sequester excess heat-trapping carbon dioxide pollution," the department said.

Under the Biden Administration, PHMSA published six final or proposed major rules to emphasize its focus on "executing a backlog of pipeline safety congressional mandates." President Trump enacted a regulatory freeze on his first day in office that paused all rulemaking, so it's unclear whether this proposed rule will take effect.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.