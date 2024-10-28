UK announces multi-billion-pound investment in emerging tech expected to create thousands of jobs: 'The time is now'

Electrifying changes are coming to the United Kingdom, as the government announced a multi-billion-pound investment in green tech that could provide job security for future generations.

As BusinessLive reported, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced £22 billion (nearly $29 billion) in funding for two carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) plants that will help decarbonize heavy industry and also create clean manufacturing jobs.

According to a separate BusinessLive report, the carbon capture projects are expected to generate 4,000 jobs and secure another 50,000 down the road. In addition, the plants could eliminate over 8.5 million tonnes (about 9.4 million tons) of carbon pollution annually — equivalent to removing 4 million cars from the road.

Hynet, one of the CCUS facilities, will capture pollution from the nearby Stanlow oil refinery and store it in decommissioned oil and gas tanks beneath the Irish Sea. The other project, called the East Coast Cluster, will connect industrial plants in the Teesside area and Humber, with carbon stored under the North Sea.

The prime minister said the investment "will give industry the certainty it needs — committing to 25 years of funding in this groundbreaking technology — to help deliver jobs, kickstart growth, and repair this country once and for all," per BusinessLive.

Since CCUS technologies remove a percentage of carbon pollution by capturing some of it directly from industrial plants, it's a solution to help cool the planet and improve air quality for residents. That said, transitioning away from dirty fuels is still the most crucial factor, so carbon capture technologies are at best a mitigation and at worst, critics say, a means of cover for fossil fuel companies to continue the practices of drilling, refining, and burning these dirty fuels.

The Stanlow refinery is taking it one step further by investing in low-carbon hydrogen production, which will eventually benefit nearby businesses such as the Encirc glass plant. The refinery hopes the Hynet project, along with its hydrogen technology, will reduce its pollution by 95%, reported BusinessLive.

Many innovations are happening in the carbon capture space, with North America's first ocean-based carbon removal plant in the works and scientists experimenting with hydrates to store air pollution naturally and safely.

As BusinessLive stated, analysts believe "the time is now" to pull out all the stops to hit our climate targets without disrupting critical industries. The carbon capture plants in the U.K. will bring us one step closer to a cleaner, healthier tomorrow.

"The funding announced today will not only create jobs and attract private investment but also position the U.K. as a global leader in CCUS and hydrogen technologies," Darren Walsh, global head of energy at the DWF law firm, told the news outlet.

"The announcement marks a significant moment for the U.K.'s industrial heartlands, particularly in the North West and North East of England. This funding will help inject much-needed growth into these regions."

