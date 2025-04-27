Power demand is already expected to reach record highs this year.

Carbon capture is an emerging environmental technology that may soon break through in the mission to combat the changing climate thanks in part to well-known companies making efforts to support its growth and applications.

In March, oil field services provider Baker Hughes announced a partnership with Frontier Infrastructure to accelerate the development of large-scale carbon capture and storage technology power solutions throughout the United States.

Carbon capture technology involves capturing and storing carbon dioxide emissions from industrial processes or directly extracting CO2 from the atmosphere. It is usually transported and stored underground.

According to the terms of the deal, Baker Hughes agreed to utilize key technologies for well design, carbon dioxide compression, and long-term monitoring to develop Frontier's Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub in Wyoming.

In addition, the company will offer its gas turbines to support up to 256 megawatts of power generation, meeting the increasing power demand across the Mountain West, which includes Texas and Wyoming.

Power demand is already expected to reach record highs this year because of the rapid expansion of data centers to support artificial intelligence technology, which is notoriously energy inefficient, according to the Energy Information Administration.

"By integrating gas-fired energy with the potential for permanent carbon storage, we are creating a direct, reliable power solution tailored to evolving industrial needs," said Robby Rockey, co-CEO of Frontier.

By supporting brands that adopt eco-friendly initiatives, we not only help the environment but also encourage other businesses to follow suit and adopt similar practices. Companies such as AE Global, for instance, are forming partnerships to tackle plastic waste on a global scale, fully aware of how much their customers care about the environmental impact of their products and wishing to inspire other brands to join the cause to make a difference.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.