State takes action against US Air Force following release of toxins in local pond: 'Willful disregard for public health and environmental safety'

New Mexico is taking action against the U.S. Air Force after the military branch released thousands of pounds of contaminated water into a retention pond.

What's happening?

As detailed by MyHighPlains.com, Cannon Air Force Base dumped approximately 7,000 gallons of PFAS-contaminated water into a retention pond near a fire-training area in July. According to the report, this wasn't the base's first offense. It was subject to investigation back in 2018 when New Mexico discovered PFA contamination from firefighter foam in water sources.

Cannon Air Force Base issued a statement in August saying that it was investigating the matter, adding that it didn't expect drinking water wells upstream to be impacted by the toxic chemicals. However, repeated violations drew the ire of the New Mexico Environment Department.

In January, it released a 14-page document outlining the "repeated violations and failure to protect New Mexico's residents from toxic and hazardous wastes," per MyHighPlains.com.

Why is this concerning?

PFAS are a group of slow-to-break-down chemicals used not only in firefighting foam but also in everyday items like food takeout containers, nonstick cookware, stain-resistant apparel, and more. The Environmental Protection Agency warns they can "build up in people, animals, and the environment over time," and they can cause reproductive issues, immune system dysfunction, cancer, and other health problems.

In New Mexico, in addition to the 7,000 gallons of contaminated water, Cannon Air Force Base released a PFAS groundwater plume that led to the euthanization of 3,500 dairy cows, according to the NMED.

"This reckless discharge is an example of Cannon AFB's willful disregard for public health and environmental safety in the exact community in which they operate," Environment Secretary James Kenney told MyHighPlains.com. "Basic maintenance could have prevented this spill. The Air Force must now prove why the state should allow Cannon AFB to continue operating in Clovis if they cannot meet the basic conditions of their permit."

What action has New Mexico taken against the base?

According to the report, the NMED ordered Cannon to pay a $98,780 fine. The base must also provide a report detailing all past or present PFAS water contamination and take action to prevent any further soil or groundwater contamination.

A spokesperson for the base told KRQE News that Cannon "leadership is aware that New Mexico Environment Department has taken action against the base for the rinsate release."

"As a military institution serving the community, we have a responsibility to protect and preserve our environment. Since discovering the release, Cannon has transparently communicated to the public and NMED regarding the incident, follow-on investigation, testing, and pending remedial action plan," the spokesperson added.

KRQE reports that New Mexico has also given millions for water cleanup efforts, and last year, it provided residents near the base with blood tests to determine levels of PFAS exposure. At the time, Kenney told the Associated Press that assessing the risk would help inform policies to "better protect New Mexicans."

