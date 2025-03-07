Supreme Court ruling could have massive impact on the future of automobile production — here's what we know

The court didn't offer comments on the decision, which is consistent with usual procedures at this stage.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court turned down the Trump administration's request to put a hold on its case regarding California's vehicle pollution standards, Reuters reported.

Normally, the federal government sets standards regarding how much air pollution vehicles are allowed to produce, and states are not allowed to set their own rules. However, for decades, California was granted waivers to set its own stricter rules, according to the California Air Resources Board.

California had struggled with air pollution in its large and densely populated cities. The state has also been recognized as a place car manufacturers could develop new, cleaner technology that might benefit the rest of the country. Its stricter standards could even push automakers to make more electric vehicles, which create no air pollution when driven.

In 2019, during President Donald Trump's first term, California's waiver was removed, Reuters explained. In 2022, during the Biden administration, it was reinstated.

Now, various fuel industry groups and a subsidiary of Valero Energy have brought a suit challenging that decision. A lower court denied their request to block California's separate clean air standards, and now the matter is before the Supreme Court.

The Trump administration wants to pause the case while it considers changing relevant policies. According to Reuters, Acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris said, in a filing in the case, "After the change in administration, EPA's acting administrator has determined that the agency should reassess the basis for and soundness of the 2022 reinstatement decision."

However, the court has denied the Trump administration's request and has decided to proceed to hear arguments in the case. It didn't offer comments on the decision, which is consistent with its usual procedures at this stage.

This case is one of several facing the Supreme Court that will affect clean air standards and other forms of pollution control in the U.S. Other cases concern which courts can hear challenges to the Environmental Protection Agency's standards.

