US government sparks court battle over concerning projects near homes and schools — here's how it could impact you

Millions of Californians live close enough to oil and gas wells to be affected by their sounds, smells, and air pollution — and a federal lawsuit could now decide whether California can keep new drilling farther from homes, schools, and hospitals.

What's happening?

California's Senate Bill 1137 took effect in 2024 after years of debate. The rule draws a 3,200-foot buffer around homes, schools, childcare centers, and hospitals, keeping new oil and gas wells out of those areas. Wells already operating inside the zone would remain, but with added monitoring and tougher safety standards.

On Jan. 14, the U.S. Justice Department said it asked a federal court to block enforcement of the law and said it plans to seek a preliminary injunction, according to Reuters. The department argues that federal law governing oil and gas leasing overrides California's authority to impose these restrictions.

In its filing, the Justice Department said the law would eliminate roughly one-third of federally authorized oil and gas leases in the state — a claim California officials dispute.

Why is this important?

More than 3 million Californians live within 3,200 feet of an active oil or gas well. Numerous studies have linked proximity to drilling with higher risks of respiratory illness, headaches, nosebleeds, and other health problems, especially for children and older adults.

Blocking the law would mean drilling could continue near places where people live, learn, and receive medical care. What happens here could matter well beyond California, especially if courts decide federal agencies get the final say over state protections.

The case echoes recent legal battles over pollution limits that cross state lines. For example, the Supreme Court has weighed in on federal rules aimed at reducing air pollution drifting across state lines — decisions that can directly affect local air quality and public health.

What's being done about it?

California officials plan to fight the lawsuit, arguing the state has a right to protect residents from nearby industrial activities. Environmental and public health groups have also voiced support for the law, saying it prioritizes public health over industry interests.

Elsewhere, courts have sometimes pushed back on fossil fuel projects when agencies failed to fully consider community impacts, such as when federal judges blocked a proposed gas pipeline in Tennessee over environmental and safety concerns.

For individuals, local actions still matter. Supporting community groups, attending city council or county meetings, and contacting elected officials can influence the enforcement of drilling rules. Residents can also learn how to take local actions to advocate for healthier neighborhoods — especially if oil or gas operations exist nearby.

