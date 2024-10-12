Homeowners left high and dry as insurance companies abandon region following major disasters: 'It's horrible'

Homeowners in areas vulnerable to natural disasters like hurricanes or wildfires are paying the most.

Homeowners in California mountain towns are among the millions of Americans struggling as private insurance companies abandon them in the wake of extreme weather, with a costly state-run plan their last resort.

What's happening?

As detailed by the New York Times, San Bernardino Mountain communities are experiencing an insurance crisis as climate-driven wildfire and blizzard risks increase.

While California has a law banning insurers from canceling policies for 12 months after a wildfire has impacted a homeowner's area, many private companies have ultimately abandoned the area. According to state data cited by the news publication, 75% of homeowners in the region are enrolled in the state's Fair Access to Insurance Requirements, or FAIR, plan.

Dawn Rowe, a community representative on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, told the Times that FAIR's costly premiums are too much for some homeowners to pay, leading some to go without insurance or try to sell their homes and seek shelter elsewhere.

"It's horrible," Rowe shared, explaining that insurance costs were the primary concern of her constituents.

Why is this concerning?

San Bernardino Mountain residents are among the growing number of Americans facing displacement as insurance costs soar amid climate-driven extreme weather.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), average property insurance premiums have increased by more than 30% since 2020, and homeowners in areas vulnerable to natural disasters like hurricanes or wildfires are paying the most.

Unfortunately, as NBER notes, relief will likely not come if current trends continue, as rising global temperatures have supercharged extreme weather events. This increases the risk for insurers — which in turn hike their rates or leave high-risk regions.

What can be done about this?

San Bernardino County, home to tourist hotspots like Big Bear Lake, is still attracting residents searching for an escape from city life, yet the region is "bearing the brunt" of the insurance crisis in the Golden State, as state insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara explained to the Times.

Lara added that California's law preventing policy cancellations for up to one year after fires has created "much-needed breathing room." However, he said he is still working toward regulations that further improve the state's insurance market.

Meanwhile, even though bringing the planet's temperatures back into balance will take time, scientists overwhelmingly agree that transitioning away from dirty fuels is crucial. Gas, oil, and coal account for more than 75% of planet-warming pollution, per the United Nations.

Educating yourself about greenwashing and using your purchasing power to hold corporations accountable for polluting decisions are powerful steps that contribute to a safer, cleaner future.

