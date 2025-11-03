Homeowner issues warning after enduring nightmare scenario with insurance company: 'Punishing homeowners'

For many Californians living in rural, high-fire-risk areas, homeowners insurance has become nearly impossible to afford — or even keep, according to reporting by SFGate. One resident of Mount Shasta, California, says the growing crisis could threaten the survival of entire communities.

What's happening?

After living in her family home for decades, Mount Shasta resident Donna Ault received a warning from her insurer: replace her roof or risk losing coverage. Ault is one of thousands of Californians forced onto the Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan, or FAIR Plan, the state's last-resort fire-only insurance option, as private insurers continue to withdraw from wildfire-prone regions.

Ault told SFGate that she was threatened with cancellation despite her roof showing no damage — part of what she and others see as an industry "punishing homeowners for living in California."

The problem extends far beyond one household. FAIR Plan enrollment in Siskiyou County has risen 81% in a single year, and business owners say they're being charged sky-high rates or cut off entirely. Some report being told to make repairs on impossible deadlines, even during winter.

Why is this important?

This insurance crisis is a direct ripple effect of worsening natural disasters driven by human-caused global heating. Wildfires in California have increased by 172% in acreage burned since the 1970s, and scientists project another 77% rise by 2100, according to state climate assessments.

As fires grow more frequent and destructive, insurers are withdrawing from high-risk regions — leaving rural families and small businesses to fend for themselves. Without affordable coverage, many residents are forced to take on massive financial risks or leave their communities altogether.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"It becomes very cost-prohibitive for people to live in the rural sectors of California," said forester Kevin Boston. "There has to be a solution, or else these communities will not survive."

What's being done about this?

The California Department of Insurance has launched the Safer from Wildfires initiative, requiring insurers to offer discounts to homeowners who harden their properties against fire risk — like clearing vegetation and upgrading roofs and vents. The agency is also developing a catastrophe risk model to bring transparency and stability to insurance pricing.

On a broader scale, curbing dependence on fossil fuels — the main driver of extreme heat and drought — remains critical to preventing more climate-fueled disasters. Communities can also advocate for forest management projects, such as prescribed burns and defensible space programs, which help reduce wildfire severity and protect homes.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.