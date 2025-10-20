Homeowner left reeling after insurance company makes sudden, baffling move: 'We need to take steps to prepare ourselves'

There are steps homeowners can take.

A Texas resident's insurance carrier refused to continue his home policy because his property sits in a zone where hail might fall, KXAS-TV reported.

What happened?

Gary Logan owns two properties in Fort Worth separated by a distance of six miles.

His insurance company, Travelers, agreed to continue coverage on one home but denied renewal on the other, pointing to heightened wind and hail risks in that location.

Logan had never submitted a claim on the rejected property. His roof showed no damage.

The insurer told KXAS-TV that severe weather incidents have intensified over recent years, and repair costs have risen.

Consumer complaints about policy non-renewals jumped to more than twice their previous level in Texas last year.

The Texas Department of Insurance recorded 79 complaints in 2023 and 190 in 2024.

Why is this trend concerning?

Homeowners in multiple states are facing intensified weather risks and resultant lapses in insurance.

If homeowners can't secure alternative coverage after losing their policies, lenders will impose their own coverage on the home to safeguard their financial interest. These imposed policies are more expensive and offer no protection for the homeowner's possessions.

The root of this insurance crisis is the burning of dirty fuel sources like coal, gas, and oil, which pollute our atmosphere, warm our planet, and fuel unpredictable weather patterns that threaten our homes and communities.

"These big storms aren't going away. They seem to be coming faster and more frequently," said Ware Wendell of Texas Watch.

"We need to take steps to prepare ourselves against that risk and do what you can to harden your home against that risk."

What can you do to protect your coverage?

If you receive a non-renewal notice, start searching for new coverage immediately.

Texas law requires insurers to give 60 days' notice for policies purchased or renewed in 2024, though only 30 days are required for older policies.

Review your current coverage details on your policy's declarations page, which lists what you'll pay out of pocket and how much protection you have.

The state offers a comparison tool at HelpInsure.com where you can enter your property information and search sample policies with company ratings.

Consider enhancing your property with upgrades such as shingles designed to withstand impacts.

Alabama provided grants to offset these costs, and some insurers there offer special endorsements that cover more to install reinforced roofs after storm damage. Building your home to better withstand storms can help reduce claim costs.

Shop for insurance routinely, not just when you receive a non-renewal notice. Compare different options to find better rates and coverage before you're forced to search under pressure.

Logan secured another policy after his nonrenewal, which actually saved him money after spending several days making calls and researching options.

