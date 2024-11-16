State officials scramble after homeowners see serious impacts from insurers dropping coverage: 'California is taking unprecedented action'

"It's time for insurance companies to recognize these efforts and step up for California."

California homeowners are finding it increasingly difficult to access affordable property insurance — or even coverage at all — as wildfires become an increasing concern in the state.

But for those who want to leave the area for a safer living situation, that's no longer so easy, either.

What's happening?

According to Newsweek, the home sales market in California has stalled, with prospective homeowners less willing to buy real estate because of the problems associated with accessing appropriate insurance.

Citing information from the California Association of Realtors, Newsweek observed that 13% of realtors have seen a transaction canceled in 2024 because of unavailable or unaffordable insurance.

Why is this concerning?

For starters, being unable to access home insurance in California is terrible news for homeowners, who won't have financial protection should the unthinkable happen and their house burn to the ground in a wildfire.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has reported that as of Nov. 14, the state has witnessed 7,617 wildfires in 2024, with over a million acres burned, 1,557 properties destroyed, and one civilian fatality.

The conditions for wildfires to thrive are made worse by a warming climate. Dry vegetation, as a result of drought conditions, acts as kindling for even the smallest spark, such as from a discarded cigarette, machinery, or fireworks. Lightning strikes can also set a fire in motion.

With 2024 set to be the hottest year on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization, it looks like there is little sign of the threat of wildfires easing for Californians.

But being unable to sell your home to move to an area with a more tolerable and safer climate is also proving increasingly difficult, essentially trapping folks who live in the Golden State.

Californians are truly stuck between a rock and a hard place.

What's being done about insurance access?

Newsweek obtained a statement from the state's Department of Insurance that read: "California is taking unprecedented action to lower risks and enhance insurance availability for consumers."

It continued: "California has committed billions of dollars toward wildfire risk mitigation and has pioneered programs to reward homeowners for making their properties safer from wildfire, which is the first of its kind in the nation. We are actively addressing risk reduction, and it's time for insurance companies to recognize these efforts and step up for California."

So, steps are seemingly being taken, but it's up to insurance companies to take a meaningful step up.

In the meantime, it's important that we all take measures to reduce the production of pollution that makes the conditions for wildfires to thrive more favorable.

