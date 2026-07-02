California farmer gives away thousands of nectarines as his crop goes unsold

Between now and July 3, anyone can come to pick free nectarines, according to the farmer.

After failing to line up a market for this season's fruit, a Reedley, California, grower has opened his orchard and told visitors they can pick nectarines at no cost.

Attention from a widely shared social media clip turned the setback into a public invitation, while also pointing to the squeeze that can hit smaller farms when harvests go unsold due to disputes or corporate competition.

What happened?

The farmer, Cesar Mora, said that between June 29 and July 3, people can come to his Reedley, California, orchard and pick thousands of pounds of white-flesh nectarines he has been unable to sell. Interest in the story surged after the X account Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) posted a video of Mora describing the situation.

Nectarine farmer in California is giving away his entire 125,000 lbs of ripe nectarines to the public for free



He says Big Agriculture in California has made it impossible for him to harvest and sell his nectarines



You can go pick for free from June 29–July 3, at 21500 E.… pic.twitter.com/a1T8y2LtNH — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 29, 2026

Mora told The Daily Dot that he has farmed in California's Central Valley for more than three decades and has spent roughly 10 years growing this nectarine crop. With no buyer for the fruit this season, he said, he is headed toward losses for the second year in a row.

"I should be picking them right now, but I'm not," Mora said in the video.

In a separate post, Mora told people they were welcome to stop by the orchard: "Come pick free nectarines at 21500 E. Parlier, Reedley CA. June 29 through July 3, 7AM to 10AM only. Look for the signs when you arrive and please park on the street. One bag or bucket per person. See you out there!"

He signed off with a short refrain: "No Nectarines Wasted!"

Mora said a "giant ag corporation" kept him from doing business with buyers, although he did not identify any company, and The Daily Dot reported that it could not find public evidence to confirm the allegation. Federal data from the USDA shows a long-term drop in the number of U.S. farms alongside growth in average farm size.

The Cool Down conducted a further review and found evidence of an open court case that Giumarra Brothers Fruit Co. filed against Mora in August 2023. This case indicates Mora had signed a contract involving the nectarines, licensing them from Giumarra Brothers.

As described in a Community Note on X, the contract "stipulated that Mora would only supply to chosen packagers, & exclusively sold by Guimarra" and that "Mora is accused of breach of contract by sending elsewhere," though "Mora claims the license is invalid."

Why does it matter?

As the case is pending and the matter is unresolved, it's unclear which party may see the legal process play out on its side, but the case reveals one of the ways a smaller farm can run into problems while trying to stay afloat and how quickly a season's work can become a financial loss for a small farm.

When ripe fruit is left unharvested or unsold, growers can lose critical income, local communities can miss out on fresh food, and perfectly edible produce can go to waste.

While the exact circumstances behind the issue are not fully public, it seems Mora decided that instead of leaving the fruit unused in the orchard, he should invite neighbors and other visitors to come harvest it themselves.

It's a smarter move than letting them rot, of course, as it could gain goodwill and bring customers to his farm, where he may be able to sell other produce or products.

What are people saying?

The reaction online was largely sympathetic.

"This is a tragedy," one commenter wrote. "Family farms going under because of this."

One user tagged U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, writing, "Sec Rollins @SecRollins, can you look into this nonsense and intervene? This farmer has poured 10 years of hard work into his orchard, and he shouldn't have to face this kind of outcome right at his farm's peak harvest time."

Some commenters also encouraged visitors to help however they could, including by leaving tips or donations for Mora and his family.

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