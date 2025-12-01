Drivers face staggering fines amid government U-turn on popular traffic law: 'Some people are … in for a rude awakening'

California EV owners have lost a big perk while driving the state's highways, according to the Mercury News.

What's happening?

Changes in federal regulation have removed access to California's high-occupancy vehicle lanes to registered EV owners. EV and hybrid access to carpool lanes was enabled by the Clean Pass program, which expired in September. The Trump administration refused to renew it. The rollback of the Clean Pass program also affects 13 other states.

California has issued over a million Clean Air Vehicle Decals since the program started in 2000. As of August, there were over half a million still registered. Following a 60-day grace period in California, solo EV drivers now found in carpool lanes face a minimum $490 fine.

"It's going to be a big adjustment," said John Stringer, president of Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, per the Mercury News. "If you are used to just getting into the carpool lane and going, you are going to have to adjust. People are going to need to remember. Some people are definitely going to be in for a rude awakening."

Why are HOV fines important?

Electric vehicles are a key component of the future of transportation. Not only are they less expensive and healthier to drive than their gas-burning counterparts, but they're also much better for the environment.

Light-duty vehicles contribute a massive share of atmospheric pollution. This pollution, in turn, exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods, storms, and droughts. The damage caused by these disasters is shouldered by the agricultural, housing, and ecological sectors.

By removing incentives for EV owners, governments are putting up barriers to a clear upgrade, both for individual owners and society at large.

What's being done about EV incentives?

There has been bipartisan support in California to renew the Clean Air Vehicle Decal program through 2027, but it continues to hinge on federal approval.

In the meantime, carpooling remains a great way to maximize road use, minimize congestion, and lower pollution and costs of gas cars idling in traffic.

