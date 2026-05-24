Caitlyn Jenner faces fresh 'pump and dump' claims after $JENNER coin crash wipes out investors

The filing also alleges that the token was marketed with hype-heavy messaging.

According to TMZ, Caitlyn Jenner is now facing a new class-action lawsuit over her $JENNER meme coin after investors alleged they were pulled into a celebrity-backed crypto promotion that quickly fell apart.

The complaint, obtained by TMZ, says buyers were led to view the token as a serious long-term project before its value dropped sharply, leaving some investors with major losses.

What happened?

According to the 97-page filing, obtained by TMZ, investor Lee Greenfield alleges Jenner and her manager, Sophia Hutchins, helped orchestrate a classic "pump and dump" involving the $JENNER token. The lawsuit says Jenner heavily promoted the coin online and, according to TMZ's copy of the filing, told followers she was "solely focused" on it while urging them to buy in.

The filing also alleges that the token was marketed with hype-heavy messaging, including posts like: "We're sending this coin to the moon!!!" It says the promotion also used references to President Donald Trump and his "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) slogan to attract more potential buyers.

Greenfield claims the project began to unravel within days, particularly after Jenner started promoting another token, $BBARK, and after promoter Sahil Arora — who allegedly helped launch the coin — was accused of withdrawing money from the project. According to the suit, $JENNER then lost roughly 75% of its value, and Greenfield says he personally lost more than $40,000.

Why does it matter?

The case underscores a broader concern in crypto: Celebrity attention can move prices quickly, but the same hype can also leave everyday investors exposed to steep losses. Meme coins, in particular, often rise on buzz rather than utility, making them especially volatile for people who may not realize how fast momentum can disappear.

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That matters beyond a single lawsuit. Crypto can offer real innovation, including faster digital payments and, in some cases, new ways to support clean energy infrastructure. But the industry also comes with serious risks, from speculative trading frenzies to the heavy energy demands tied to some blockchain activity.

For consumers, one of the biggest dangers is confusing social media excitement with financial substance. When a token's value depends mostly on promotion, investors can be left holding the bag if insiders cash out, fees add up, or public attention shifts elsewhere.

What's being done?

For now, the main response is happening in court. The lawsuit seeks to recover investor losses and additional damages, arguing that buyers were misled about the nature and prospects of the $JENNER token.

More broadly, the dispute serves as another reminder to approach celebrity crypto endorsements with caution. A famous name does not guarantee transparency, long-term planning, or even basic investor protections.

Consumers can lower their risk by researching who launched a token, how insiders are paid, whether the project has any clear purpose beyond hype, and whether they can afford to lose everything they invest. It can also help to avoid making financial decisions based on slogans, viral posts, or political branding.

For people interested in crypto's potential benefits, a better path may be to focus on projects with clearer fundamentals, transparent teams, and a more credible route to real-world value rather than short-lived meme momentum.

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