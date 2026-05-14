Cadillac hits 100,000 EV sales as Tesla drivers jump ship

Cadillac has hit a major milestone in the luxury EV race, reaching 100,000 electric vehicle sales just a few years after launching its first all-electric model.

As Motor1 noted, GM said in January 2019 that Cadillac would spearhead its EV effort. That strategy began to take shape with the 2023 Lyriq, which was Cadillac's first EV to reach the market. In about four years, Cadillac has now sold 100,000 EVs across its expanding electric lineup.

The especially notable part is that most of those buyers were new to Cadillac.

According to Cadillac, about 75% of those sales were made by customers new to GM's premier luxury automaker, per Motor1. Many of those buyers came from Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Lexus, signaling that Cadillac is carving out space in an increasingly crowded luxury market.

Sales have stayed strong to start 2026. As Motor1 reported, Cadillac sold more than 9,500 EVs in the first three months of the year, up 20%. The Optiq helped lead that growth, with sales rising 65.9%. The Vistiq went from just one sale in the first quarter of 2025 to 1,902 during the same period this year.

Luxury EV competition has become one of the clearest signs of how quickly the auto market is changing. Cadillac pulling buyers away from Tesla and other established brands suggests shoppers are becoming more willing to try new EV options if they offer the right combination of design, range, performance, and price.

That matters beyond simple brand bragging rights. More EV adoption can help reduce tailpipe pollution. That pollution can cause harmful health effects and contributes to rising global temperatures, leading to more intense extreme weather events. For drivers, EVs can also mean lower fuel and maintenance costs over time compared with gas-powered vehicles.

Still, Cadillac's momentum is not without some warning signs. Per Motor1, the Lyriq, its best-selling EV, moved 3,370 units from January through March, a 21.6% year-over-year decline. Escalade IQ sales also fell 26.8%.

The broader outlook is somewhat murky. Cadillac sold nearly 50,000 EVs last year, but demand has softened since the federal tax credit expired in September. At its current pace, the brand is on track to sell fewer than 40,000 EVs in 2026.

Cadillac is responding by broadening its EV lineup rather than relying on a single breakout model. It now offers everything from the more accessible Optiq to the ultra-premium Celestiq, as well as the performance-focused V Series for drivers who want speed alongside electrification.

That variety could help Cadillac continue attracting customers from multiple corners of the luxury market. Buyers looking for an SUV, a flagship model, or a high-performance EV now have several options under one badge.

The brand is also benefiting from GM's Ultium battery platform, which underpins a wide range of electric models. Shared technology can help automakers scale production, spread costs, and bring more choices to market faster.

For shoppers, this may be a good time to compare sticker prices along with charging access, insurance, fuel savings, and local incentives. Even if federal support has faded, utility and state programs may still help make an EV more affordable.

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