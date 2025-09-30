Cadbury unveils changes to iconic product: 'Could set a precedent for others'

An iconic Cadbury product is getting a makeover. Mondelēz International, the snack company behind Cadbury, has teamed up with U.K. retailer Tesco to reduce plastic packaging in its Cadbury Crunchie Four Bar Multipacks, according to ThePackHub.

The companies will trial the new multipack packaging through early 2026 as Mondelēz expands its "Pack Light and Right" initiative aimed at reducing packaging volume and virgin plastic use.

According to the company, it made strides toward that goal last year by slashing virgin plastic in packaging by nearly 5% compared to 2020. Now, the U.K. trial is expected to cut plastic by 60% per multipack, with one sticker replacing each multipack's traditional plastic overwrap.

While backlash can arise when a brand makes alterations to a nostalgic product — look no further than Tropicana's multimillion-dollar packaging redesign failure in 2009 — there is reason to believe this packaging endeavor is set up for success. Mondelēz will listen to consumer feedback as part of its "test and learn" strategy, per ThePackHub.

Each multipack contains a QR code that will direct buyers to an online survey. Tesco will help Mondelēz monitor and analyze this feedback, as well as gather data about in-store consumer reactions to the Cadbury Crunchie Four Bar Multipacks' new packaging.

If the packaging performs well in terms of product protection and integrity, consumer satisfaction and usability, and shelf visibility and attractiveness, Mondelēz may use the trial as a guide for how to further reduce plastic across all of its product lines.

According to Our World in Data, the packaging industry accounts for around 40% of global plastic waste. When it ends up in landfills or as litter, this toxic waste doesn't readily break down. Instead, it contaminates our waterways, soil, and even air for generations.

Because of this, many consumers prioritize supporting products with plastic-free packaging — and manufacturers are taking note. The British Crisp Co. and Annie's are among the major brands that have taken action to reduce plastic waste associated with their products.

ThePackHub managing director Paul Jenkins suggested that this eco-friendly trial could be another crucial step toward transforming the packaging industry for the better.

"This collaborative trial between Mondelēz and Tesco is a promising example of brands and retailers working together to tackle the packaging sustainability challenge," Jenkins said. "Consumer acceptance will be a key determinant of success. This innovation could set a precedent for others across to rethink packaging norms and reduce environmental impact."

"Reducing our packaging and the use of virgin plastic are key pillars in our global 'Pack Light and Right' strategy and we know that more sustainable packaging is a key concern of our consumers, which is why we are asking for their valuable feedback on the trial," added Mondelēz UK Sustainability Lead Joanna Dias, per Packaging Europe.

