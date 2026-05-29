BYD's 590-mile electric SUV sparked 100,000 preorders so fast the company had to delay its launch

Vehicles like this could help reduce planet-warming pollution and improve local air quality.

A BYD electric SUV has drawn so much attention that the company had to push back its official launch.

According to Electrek, buyers rushed in faster than the brand could keep up. In its first 24 hours after its Beijing Auto Show debut in April, BYD's three-row Datang electric SUV racked up more than 30,000 preorders. By early May, that total had climbed past 100,000.

The full-size SUV was expected to launch by the end of the month, but Electrek, citing local dealers via CarNewsChina, said BYD pushed the release to June 8 as it works to meet demand.

CEO Wang Chuanfu also said demand for vehicles using BYD's new Blade Battery 2.0 has "exceeded its production capacity."

Part of the excitement comes from the spec sheet. BYD said the Datang offers up to 590 miles of range, starts at about $36,500 in China, and can go from 10% to 70% charge in about five minutes using the company's Flash Charging system.

The seven-seat SUV is also packed with premium features, including a 2+2+3 seating layout, multiple dash-spanning displays, a rear entertainment screen, and a roof-mounted lidar system for advanced driver-assistance features.

The Datang's early popularity shows just how much demand there is for EVs that combine long range, fast charging, and family-friendly space at a relatively accessible price.

EVs can cut vehicle ownership costs in several ways. Motorists typically spend less by dodging expensive prices at the pump, and EVs also need less routine maintenance because they don't require oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

Vehicles like this could also help improve local air quality by replacing gas-powered SUVs with models that produce no tailpipe pollution.

While it is unclear whether the Datang will ever reach the U.S. market, better batteries and faster charging across the industry are making EVs more practical for more people, especially larger households that may have previously felt stuck with gas options.

BYD is rapidly rolling out its new battery and charging tech across more vehicles, not just the Datang. The company said its new Song Ultra EV also attracted strong demand, signaling that buyers are responding to improvements in charging speed, range, and price.

As more automakers race to offer better EVs, shoppers benefit from more choices, better features, and lower prices over time.

Charging an EV at home is also significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers. If you're curious about at-home chargers, the experts at Qmerit can help. It has free tools to find the best Level 2 charger based on your home and budget, and can snag you competitive quotes.

Installing solar panels can push those savings even further, since charging with your own energy is cheaper than using public stations or pulling power from the grid.

To learn more about solar energy, check out EnergySage's resources. EnergySage can help you find trusted local installers and save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

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