A simple grocery-store habit is getting fresh attention online: buying soon-to-expire food at a discount and freezing it before it goes bad.

For budget-conscious shoppers, the appeal is straightforward. The strategy can turn markdown meat, deli items, and prepared foods into meals that cost a fraction of full price.

In a recent post on Reddit's r/Frugal forum, one shopper said they make "a lap around the grocery store" to look for foods nearing their sell-by date and stock up when markdowns are steep.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Their haul included 10 pounds of chicken drumsticks for $10 and 10 pounds of hot dogs for $5 — or about $1 per pound and $0.50 per pound, respectively.

The post quickly drew agreement from other shoppers, several of whom said the practice has long been one of their go-to grocery hacks. One commenter called it "common sense," while others shared their own methods for freezing deli meat, rotisserie chicken, pork loin, and bulk meat purchased from restaurant supply stores.

A few shoppers noted that the strategy works even better with the right equipment. "A chest freezer pays for itself," one person wrote. Another recommended vacuum sealing for longer-term storage.

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Others pointed out that timing and price awareness still matter. A markdown sticker does not always mean the best bargain, and savvy shoppers said they compare clearance prices with regular prices at nearby stores or bulk retailers.

For households feeling the strain of high grocery prices, this habit can lead to meaningful savings quickly.

Buying a $5 rotisserie chicken and freezing the carved meat, for instance, can bring the cost of cooked chicken down to roughly $2 to $2.50 per pound.

The approach can also help reduce food waste. Stores mark down food to sell it quickly, and freezing it before it spoils gives those items a second chance instead of sending them to the trash.

That creates a twofold benefit: lower grocery bills for shoppers and less usable food going to waste. For families, meal preppers, and anyone trying to stretch a paycheck, that combination can make a noticeable difference.

If you want to try this strategy yourself, start by checking the meat, deli, and prepared-food sections for markdowns. If the thought of traipsing through the grocery store after work without bargain hunting sounds overwhelming enough, another option is Martie. It offers highly discounted groceries and essentials, with up to 80% off brand-name goods. When you shop on Martie, you're taking advantage of brands' overstock and surplus inventory. You skip the line and head straight to saving money and time.

For shoppers tired of paying full price, that mindset may be one of the simplest ways to shrink a grocery bill.

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