Kentucky town moves to annex 1,000 acres for data center as water worries mount

"They have to provide police, fire protection, water, sewer, all the things."

Burgin, Kentucky, is at the center of a dispute over a possible data center project, with opponents warning that the plan could greatly expand the town and put pressure on water resources, emergency response capacity, and its rural identity.

The Kentucky Lantern reported that the controversy stems from a proposal to add more than 1,000 acres to the Mercer County boundaries, a move that has drawn criticism from residents and officials in nearby communities.

What happened?

According to the publication, the Burgin City Council voted 3-2 on July 9 to advance an ordinance for annexing more than 1,000 acres tied to a potential data center project. That would make the city about twice as large.

The meeting, held at the Burgin Independent School building, reportedly attracted more people than the space could accommodate. Public comment was not allowed. Burgin resident Bethany Corea, a former volunteer firefighter and volunteer with the community group We Are Mercer County, said many residents were unable to get inside.

The Lantern noted the city later canceled another special-called meeting that had been scheduled for July 20.

The city of Harrodsburg, which is both the Mercer County seat and Burgin's water provider, has also formally objected to the annexation process.

"If they annex this property, they have a duty to provide services to those [in] that area," Harrodsburg city attorney Norrie Currens told the Lantern. "They have to provide police, fire protection, water, sewer, all the things."

Why does it matter?

Harrodsburg officials have said the area's water system may not be able to support a hyperscale data center, since facilities of that kind can demand enormous amounts of power and cooling water.

Data center construction is increasing as artificial intelligence tools become more widespread. AI can provide meaningful benefits, including helping utilities manage electricity demand, improve grid efficiency, and support cleaner energy systems.

At the same time, the buildings that run those tools can bring major downsides. Large data centers can drive up electricity consumption, use huge amounts of water, create security and misuse risks, and sometimes add to residents' utility costs.

Some residents are also questioning whether a city the size of Burgin could realistically supply fire protection and other public services for a project that large.

What's being done?

Officials in Mercer County are considering a range of responses, as the Lantern reported. One proposal before the county fiscal court would temporarily pause data center construction in the county, although it would not affect projects inside Burgin's city limits.

The county planning and zoning commission, meanwhile, is set to take public input on July 23 on a proposed ordinance governing where data centers could be built and under what conditions.

The Lantern also reported that Burgin does not have its own planning or zoning body.

Residents are organizing, too. Corea and others with We Are Mercer County want the county to put a stronger planning and zoning ordinance in place.

"A lot of people in Burgin and Mercer County, but primarily Burgin right now, just feel like the process is being rushed, that their voices aren't heard," she told the outlet.

That's a sentiment being expressed all around the country. Rural communities especially are pushing back on the rush to park data centers nearby.

"You're taking away what makes Burgin, Burgin," Corea concluded to the Lantern.

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