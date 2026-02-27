Burger King announces 'dystopian' new headset system to monitor employee performance: 'That's next-level micromanagement'

Burger King is reportedly introducing an artificial intelligence chatbot that The Verge said "will live in the headsets" staffers use to take orders and engage with customers.

On Thursday, DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) shared the outlet's article on the social platform X.

Burger King is launching an AI chatbot that will live in employees' headsets to check if they say "please" and "thank you" to customers.



According to The Verge, Burger King's chief digital officer, Thibault Roux, confirmed that the fast-food chain is developing an OpenAI-powered chatbot with a tongue-in-cheek name: "Patty."

Roux said that Burger King "compiled information … on how to measure friendliness" from its customers and franchise owners, which the company used to train Patty.

Specifically, Burger King designed Patty to understand phrases like "please," "thank you," and "welcome to Burger King," providing managers with a purported metric on how friendly staffers are to diners.

The Patty chatbot isn't the only AI chatbot used by fast-food restaurants — Taco Bell and McDonald's have introduced AI-powered drive-thru bots, with deeply mixed results.

News about the chain's AI experiment emerged at a time when the general public's enthusiasm for the technology and all its impacts had waned precipitously. Last year, public opinion on AI veered sharply as it began to appear in nearly every facet of daily life.

Unwanted pop-ups offering AI assistance were a nuisance, but other aspects of the technology rose well above "annoyance" territory. Data centers, the buildings required to power AI, became a huge point of contention for a number of reasons.

Data centers are noisy and generate air pollution, and they also consume considerable amounts of water and power.

Their energy demand has affected energy costs so severely that in February, the National Energy Assistance Directors Association estimated a staggering 17% — or nearly one in five — American households had fallen behind on electric bills, risking shut-offs.

While households were shaken by energy costs twice or three times their typical expenses, the Department of Energy issued a warning about an insufficient grid and a near-guarantee of future blackouts should capacity remain static.

These massive disruptions to household bills, schools, and workplaces might be more bearable if AI were improving daily life in tandem, but as reactions to Burger King's Patty on X showed, Americans aren't keen on higher electricity bills in exchange for being spied on at work.

"An AI policing your manners at a fast food drive-through is honestly the most dystopian Monday morning feature I've heard about in a while," one user replied.

"AI tracking manners now? That's next-level micromanagement," another highly relatable comment read.

