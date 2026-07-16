Shein pitch for vacant UK Bullring shop ignites backlash over fast fashion

A social media teaser of an empty storefront in the Bullring shopping area in Birmingham, England didn't go over well with eco-minded shoppers.

In an Instagram post highlighted by the Birmingham Mail, the shopping center invited followers to weigh in on who should take over the former Lacoste unit. Of the names shown, one sparked the strongest backlash.

What happened?

Using photos of the vacant space, Bullring told followers, "We want to see these shops in this unit," and paired the post with six mock-up storefronts, BirminghamLive reported. The featured brands were Stradivarius, Gymshark, Lounge, Shein, Brandy Melville, and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Excitement centered on some of the other options, particularly Stradivarius and Midlands-based activewear label Gymshark. But when commenters saw the Shein mock-up, the tone of the replies changed.

Opposition appeared quickly in the comments.

One commenter wrote, "I would boycott the Bullring if Shein ever opened there, I barely visit as it is!"

Another commenter added, "Don't even dream of putting a SHEIN shop in the Bullring."

The discussion also brought back questions about Stradivarius coming to Birmingham. Speculation has continued since the brand advertised for staff last year, but Bullring owner Hammerson told BirminghamLive it has not confirmed the launch, and no further update has been shared.

Why is this concerning?

This debate reflects how shoppers are increasingly connecting retail decisions to concerns about waste, community identity, and environmental impact.

Part of the divide comes from the appeal of fast fashion itself: low prices and a steady churn of new looks. But critics say it drives overbuying, shortens the lifespan of clothes, and creates immense amounts of textile waste.

For many followers, this was a question of branding of values. Should a major shopping center give prime retail space to a company closely associated with ultra-fast fashion?

One commenter spoke for many people when they said, "WE DON'T WANT SHEIN."

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