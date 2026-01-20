American shocked while visiting Canadian bulk shopping store for first time: 'My jaw is on the floor'

"I am shocked that you don't have an American alternative."

We might have to update the phrase "like a kid in a candy store" to "like a TikToker in a Bulk Barn." Such was the level of unbridled joy and bewilderment from TikTok creator Mason Tannar (@yunggravysfuturewife) on her first visit to a Canadian bulk store.

In the clip, Tannar was amazed by the wide array of items in bins for consumers to buy at the Canadian store. As the creator showed, there was everything from mac and cheese mix to a rich variety of cereals, snacks, candies, cake mixes, and baking necessities.

@yunggravysfuturewife im mind blown… is there something like this in america or no ♬ original sound - yunggravysfuturewife

It truly was an overwhelming experience for Tannar, who loved every minute and basked in every food discovery.

"My jaw is on the floor," Tannar said. "This is the craziest place I've ever been."

The concept is perfect for shoppers, who can buy nearly every imaginable food item they need at the exact quantity they desire.

Tannar called it the "smartest s*** I've ever seen" when it came to the flexibility of being able to grab the exact amount of items like flour or salt you'd want.

That's not only good for saving money by not buying excess food, it's great for the planet.

In the United States, a staggering 80 million tons of food goes to waste annually, comprising 33% of food overall, per ReFED. As it stands, American grocery shoppers are best served being strategic while grocery shopping.

Plastic packaging for food is another major problem and a hidden health threat. Opting for bulk can reduce plastic use, and steer consumers away from buying single-use plastic for grocery items they use regularly.

Canadian viewers were amused by Tannar's over-the-top reaction, and they were also surprised that bulk stores weren't a thing in the States.

"As a Canadian who used to work at a bulk barn…this is hilarious," a viewer shared.

Another observed: "I'm not shocked that Bulk Barn isn't a global experience but I am shocked that you don't have an American alternative?"

"I guess we really are taking Bulk Barn for granted out here," a shopper wrote.

