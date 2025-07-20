New report reveals why vast swaths of US land are too dangerous to build homes on: 'Housing options are diminished'

Homeownership remains a top goal for many people, despite the risks and costs.

Building new homes in California is becoming increasingly challenging due to climate-related risks.

Eroding shorelines and wildfire risks are exacerbating California's housing shortage as safe places to build are dwindling.

What's happening?

As Bloomberg reported, much of the land available for new housing in California has become too dangerous to build upon.

Although state legislation has exempted some housing projects from environmental regulations to spur development, there simply aren't enough safe places to build homes anymore.

Although there is a demand for new housing in California, local officials are wary of approving new construction projects in areas prone to wildfires, coastal erosion, and flooding. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection expanded its high fire hazard zone areas on maps and informed the public that future fires are inevitable in these places.

Why are climate-related development risks significant?

The limited development situation in California is problematic for residents, and other states, such as Arizona, are facing similar challenges.

There's something undeniably unsettling about pouring your life's savings into and going into debt for a home that may not be able to withstand intense storms for just a few years or less.

There's also the issue of finding and affording homeowners' insurance for new houses in high-risk zones.

The idea of building homes in at-risk areas is hindering economic development and pushing the already questionable homeowners' insurance market beyond its capacity. Some homeowners have no other option but to rely on the high-cost, state-provided, basic insurance when no private options are available.

"As housing prices continue to increase and housing options are diminished, the only option is going to be rentals," said Spencer Kamps from the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona.

What's being done to protect homes from natural disasters?

Construction projects approved to move forward are incorporating disaster-proofing measures, such as anti-flammable roofs, ember-resistant yards, and sprinklers. Planned communities now also feature wide roads to prevent congestion during evacuations.

Wherever you decide to build a home, it's beneficial to incorporate materials resistant to fire, wind, and water. Fortunately, technological advancements in innovative building designs are making new homes safer and more resilient in the face of increasingly intense and frequent storms.

You can also enhance your home's resilience by installing solar panels, allowing you to maintain power when the grid goes down. Homeowners nationwide are saving thousands of dollars on solar installation costs by using EnergySage's free quote comparison tool.

To help those you care about prepare their homes and lives for natural disasters, learn more about critical climate issues and discuss what you've learned with them.

Homeownership remains a top goal for many people, despite the risks and costs. However, being prepared for disasters can mean the difference between life and death.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.