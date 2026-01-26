  • Business Business

Video of bizarre billboard sparks outrage: 'This should be illegal'

"Destroying everything for profit."

by Brent Wiggins
The Reddit community condemned a bug spray's billboard, wanting more ethical and eco-conscious advertising.

A bug-spray billboard, designed as a giant insect trap, has angered many on social media. The advertisement's unconventional approach affects insect life by using living creatures for promotional purposes.

The billboard advertising bug spray stood next to a busy highway. This particular advertisement has a startling functionality: It attracts and traps insects.

The video shows countless insects caught on the billboard's surface. Viewers saw it as a grim demonstration of the product's effectiveness.

While it may be a "clever" marketing tactic, some found it disrespectful to nature.

The ad aims to showcase a product, but it raises ethical and environmental concerns.

Insects, sometimes perceived as pests, are vital to ecosystems. Many species are crucial pollinators, essential for the food supply. Others act as decomposers, breaking down organic matter and enriching soil.

Trapping and killing them for an advertisement at this scale is an ecological disruption. The ad's method contributes to biodiversity loss and imbalances nature's processes.

Pervasive ads not only harm insects — they encourage excessive consumption.

Video ads at gas stations push products that are not always needed. The bombardment of promotion creates a cycle of production and disposal. Such a negative feedback loop generates pollution and worsens overfilling landfills.

Consumption without forethought can steer the environment away from a cleaner, safer future.

The billboard shows that every action, even in advertising, impacts the natural world. Sustainable consumption, rejecting wasteful practices, can bring real engagement and solutions for Earth.

The Reddit community condemned the billboard's design, calling for more ethical, eco-conscious advertising.

"They were just outside, minding their own business," one user commented.

Another added: "Yeah this should be illegal. … these corpos are destroying everything for profit."

One Redditor wrote a scathing critique: "In a day and age when insect populations all over the world are at a sharp, concerning decline, this is the most tone-deaf, asinine advertisement I've ever seen."

x